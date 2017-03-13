World Bank to discuss Sudan’s debt relief next April

March 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A round-table meeting will be held at the World Bank (WB) headquarters in Washington next April to discuss Sudan’s debt relief, Finance Minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud said on Sunday.
At the end of 2015, Sudan’s external debt amounted to about $50 billion approximately, including an estimated $1.6 billion deposited in the Central Bank.
Speaking after a meeting with Xavier Furtado, World Bank Group Country Representative to Sudan, Mahmoud annouced the upcoming meeting and called to include all the senior creditors, adding that Khartoum prepared the information and data about the debt, and also will present a paper to the meeting.
The minister further called on the World Bank to support Sudan’s efforts to normalise its financial relationship with the international system, U.S. banks, and facilitate remittance operations and trade exchanges.
For his part, Furtado said the meeting would discuss the Sudan’s normalisation process with the international financial system and ways to support refugees in Sudan.
The debt relief process requires the unanimous consent of all 55 countries in Paris Club.
Khartoum and Juba have agreed to work jointly to seek debt relief from creditors and if that fails will sit down to see how it can be divided.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)
We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)
International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)
MORE