 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 13 March 2017

World Bank to discuss Sudan’s debt relief next April

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A round-table meeting will be held at the World Bank (WB) headquarters in Washington next April to discuss Sudan’s debt relief, Finance Minister Badr al-Din Mahmoud said on Sunday.

JPEG - 15.2 kb

At the end of 2015, Sudan’s external debt amounted to about $50 billion approximately, including an estimated $1.6 billion deposited in the Central Bank.

Speaking after a meeting with Xavier Furtado, World Bank Group Country Representative to Sudan, Mahmoud annouced the upcoming meeting and called to include all the senior creditors, adding that Khartoum prepared the information and data about the debt, and also will present a paper to the meeting.

The minister further called on the World Bank to support Sudan’s efforts to normalise its financial relationship with the international system, U.S. banks, and facilitate remittance operations and trade exchanges.

For his part, Furtado said the meeting would discuss the Sudan’s normalisation process with the international financial system and ways to support refugees in Sudan.

The debt relief process requires the unanimous consent of all 55 countries in Paris Club.

Khartoum and Juba have agreed to work jointly to seek debt relief from creditors and if that fails will sit down to see how it can be divided.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)

We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.