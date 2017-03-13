March 12, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese rebel official has resigned amid accusation that is leader, Riek Machar failed to supply weapons and ammunition to it forces in the greater Equatoria region, despite the “commitment” of its troops to the country’s rebel movement.

Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

Col. Nyariji Jermilili Roman, who resigned over the weekend, was a deputy spokesperson in the office of South Sudan’s armed opposition leader.

Roman is concerned over the performances of the opposition movement.

“It is worth mentioning that, over three years, you intentionally failed to supply our forces in Equatoria with arms and necessary logistical support, an act that endangered many of our men lives because their capacity to defend themselves was greatly affected, hence the death of Gen. Elias Lino Jada and Gen. Martin Kenyi,” said the ex-rebel official.

“I first joined the movement and was eager to work for the purpose of achieving democracy and prosperity in the country under the leadership of the SPLM-IO, since that very goal could not be achieved under the SPLM [South Sudan’s ruling party] leadership,” he added.

Roman warned of the disastrous consequences lack of arms will have to the movement.

“We were not taken seriously on many occasions, even when some of us tried to warn you of a possible attack by the government on July 4th, you ignored the warning and as a result, many of our soldiers ended up losing their lives,” he said.

He says the disintegration of rebel movement will not bring peace to the young nation.

(ST)