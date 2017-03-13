 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 13 March 2017

S. Sudan rebel official resigns, accuses Machar of not supplying arms

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 12, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese rebel official has resigned amid accusation that is leader, Riek Machar failed to supply weapons and ammunition to it forces in the greater Equatoria region, despite the “commitment” of its troops to the country’s rebel movement.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

Col. Nyariji Jermilili Roman, who resigned over the weekend, was a deputy spokesperson in the office of South Sudan’s armed opposition leader.

Roman is concerned over the performances of the opposition movement.

“It is worth mentioning that, over three years, you intentionally failed to supply our forces in Equatoria with arms and necessary logistical support, an act that endangered many of our men lives because their capacity to defend themselves was greatly affected, hence the death of Gen. Elias Lino Jada and Gen. Martin Kenyi,” said the ex-rebel official.

“I first joined the movement and was eager to work for the purpose of achieving democracy and prosperity in the country under the leadership of the SPLM-IO, since that very goal could not be achieved under the SPLM [South Sudan’s ruling party] leadership,” he added.

Roman warned of the disastrous consequences lack of arms will have to the movement.

“We were not taken seriously on many occasions, even when some of us tried to warn you of a possible attack by the government on July 4th, you ignored the warning and as a result, many of our soldiers ended up losing their lives,” he said.

He says the disintegration of rebel movement will not bring peace to the young nation.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 13 March 08:57, by Midit Mitot

    Nyam-Nyam can not stay in the bush for some good months without Delicious food, go back to Juba regime, you will be slaughter like he goat.

    repondre message

  • 13 March 09:28, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Mitot,

    When truth is mentioned you write, talk shit!!That is the reality people go to fight for liberty and succeed and not to die. Nyarji is right.Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal need weapons to defend themselves. The people of these regions should not be used as cannon fodders and ladder rungs with which to climb to presidency that will definitely support tribalism and other evil practices

    repondre message

  • 13 March 09:35, by Ater

    Col.Nyariji,where will Riek acquired ammunition to supply you with? come to your sense Equotarians,Riek is fail leader with his foolish tribesmen rallying behind him.

    repondre message

  • 13 March 09:50, by Ater

    cont...
    South Sudanese need right leader who has interest of the people in heart not a leader whose main objective is to dislodged claimed Dinka goverment.Rebel leaders are possessed by tribal sentiments, and not national sentiments.I failed to understand why other tribes dont realized these facts,Dinka family members are murdered in cold blood here in juba by the hungry Kiir Dinka soldiers,and no

    repondre message

  • 13 March 09:59, by Ater

    con—
    perpetrators brought to book even if they are apprehended.The problem in south Sudan is not for any tribes or individual but is cutting across the spectrument

    repondre message

  • 13 March 10:03, by Yang Man

    if he is leaving the movement, where is he now,and if he is resigning where is he now?
    many official who have been resigning have no visions of what they are doing but looking for where they can eat what they have looted and come back to other side

    shame on the founders of south Sudan

    repondre message

  • 13 March 10:04, by Gatnyai

    not inadequate of ammunition supply alone but the SPLM/IO is more tribalism than SPLM/IG their aim is targeting one tribe than change the system of the Government thus lacks the real vision.....

    repondre message

  • 13 March 10:04, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Ater,

    The problem our people have is ignorance. National issues are turned to be personal or tribal a thing that the whole nation is suffering from. Kiir will go so is Machar but the country will not therefore bad leadership should be got rid of. Kiir must go and Machar must wait for elections.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)

We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.