Over 40 killed in Ethiopia garbage landslide

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

March 12, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - Over people died after a landslide occurred at a rubbish damp located in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Ethiopian prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn (Allafrica)

Dozens of others were also injured with many of them seriously since the mishap occurred Saturday night around 8:00pm local time.

At a press conference he gave on Sunday evening, Addis Ababa mayor, Diriba Kuma confirmed the death toll rose to 46 from the previously lower figures officials had put.

Diriba said among the total 46 victims 32 are women who were among hundreds of poor residents who had long made the vast garbage damp as permanent residence to make a living.

He said a number of people who suffered serious injuries are receiving medical treatment at nearby hospitals but said death toll might further rise in the days ahead hence there still remains fears that many might still remain buried by the huge rubbish damp.

Eyewitness said there were over 150 people around the area when the unprecedented garbage land slide happen.

Dozens of makeshift houses were flattened after the landslide at roughly 50-year old Addis Ababa’s garbage damp collapsed last night.

Desperate rescuers operations had been underway the whole day to save buried lives while on the other hand search teams have continued to find more bodies.

Diriba later told Sudan Tribune that government rescue teams evacuated residents around the site to prevent another potential landslide incident, further adding that Ethiopian authorities were providing humanitarian assistance to the landslide victims.

Koshe is a ramping site for Addis Ababa’s over 4 million people.

(ST)

