Sudan's inflation rises for tenth consecutive month

March 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBoS) on Sunday reported that inflation jumped to 33,53% in February from 32,86% in January due to continued increase in food and energy prices.

JPEG - 38 kb
A Sudanese woman shops for Ramadan at a market in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on 8 July 2013 (Photo: AP/Abd Raouf)

For the third time since 2011, last November, the government lifted fuel, electricity and drug subsidy in a bid to stop the surge in inflation and control the fall of Sudanese pound in the black market.

The government decision stirred up protests and general strikes across the Sudan.

Projected deficit in Sudan’s 2017 is estimated at 2,1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to 1,6% in 2016.

According to the budget, the growth rate would decline from 6,4% in 2016 to 5,3% and the targeted average inflation rate is 17%.

Prices and services have soared in Sudan since South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output, the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound.

Ordinary citizens continue to complain from cost of living increases that impaired their access to basic commodities.

In its latest report on Sudan last October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) called on the government to tighten monetary policy to keep inflation in check.

“This would require continued adherence to limits on central bank advances to the government, limiting quasi-fiscal activities to levels consistent with monetary targets, and developing liquidity management instruments,” said the report.

(ST)

