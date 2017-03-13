Jonglei youth threaten to attack Boma after withdrawal

March 12, 2017 (JUBA) – The youth from South Sudans’ Jonglei state have threatened to carry out an attack on the neighbouring Boma state, claiming that their objective is to locate, find and trace all the raided cattle and abducted children from December 2016, should the agreement signed between the two communities be dishonoured.

“The youth will return to Boma anytime to locate, find and trace all raided cattle and children if the December 2016 agreement is not honoured,” party’s reads the youth’s statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The statement attributed the cause of the youth’s withdrawal from Boma after the attack in the area to the recent national prayer day called by President Salva Kiir and the visit of the special representative of the secretary general of the United Nations to Bor.

Withdrawal of the youth, the statement further observed, was done in preparation for the peace negotiations in the national dialogue for peace and reconciliation.

The 11 March statement was signed by Majok Kalei, the community’s representative, the paramount chief of Twic East county, Alier Aluong, the paramount chief of Bor and the acting paramount chief, Deng Mabur.

