S. Sudan wants its armed opposition labelled a “negative force”

S Sudan's FVP designate Riek Machar, arrives in his General Headquarters, Pagak. He was received by SPLA-IO's Chief of General Staff, 1st Lt. Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, 12 April, 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

March 12, 2017 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese government on Sunday called on regional leaders to designate as a "negative force", the armed opposition forces (SPLM-IO) operating in the war-ravaged nation.

“The president has declared a national dialogue which has been welcomed by all the countries and leaders in the region because the dialogue is the only way to resolve political issues,” said presidential advisor on security, Tut Kew Gatluak.

“Why continue to fight when the national dialogue has been declared? If there are issues, the national dialogue is the platform through which all these issues would be discussed,” he added.

The presidential advisor went on to mention that those who support the war are a negative force and the government would need to take a firm stance for peace.

“But if there are people who refused this dialogue and continue to advocate for war, the region needs to come out clearly to affirm support to the peace agreement and work with the government to declare these people who are continuing to promote war as a negative force,” Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

Tut Kew Gatuak claimed the armed opposition forces were “bandits” who had no objectives. “These people who are still carrying arms and killing people are bandits. They have no clear political objectives. Their objectives are simply to kidnap, rape innocent women and loot,” he claimed.

The presidential advisors’ justification for calling the armed opposition bandits was due to the kidnapping of two Indian oil engineers who were taken in an oil field located in Gueluguk North.

The SPLA-IO spokesman Col. William Gatjiath Deng said in a statement last week that their forces captured two Indian nationals who were identified as Ambross Edward and Muggy Vijaya Boopathy.

“Despite repeated warnings from the SPLA-IO leadership, the two Indians engineers namely Mr Ambross Edward and Mr Muggy Vijaya Boopathy working for the Juba regime were captured yesterday Thursday, March 09, 2017 alive during the fighting between the gallant SPLA-IO forces, and the Juba regime soldiers and their Sudanese rebel allies in and around the new oil site at Guelguk north, Adar,” said Col. Deng said.

The armed opposition spokesperson explained in the statement that Edward and Boopathy were captured after rebel forces under the command of Major General Khor Chuol Giet and Brigadier General Gatbel Kuach “disintegrated, defeated, and killed” at least thirty-three government soldiers.

He also proclaimed the SPLA-IO defeated and inflicted heavy losses on government troops and its allies from the Sudanese rebel group.

The rebel spokesman further claimed that the armed opposition took control of the area and warned of unspecified consequences if Juba and its Sudanese allies continue attacking the SPLA-IO positions.

(ST)

  • 12 March 22:37, by Dinka-Defender-General

    That’s right. Rebels are "negative force" who want to destroy the country for their positions or self-serving mentality. You just realize that rebels are “bandits and have no political objectives for South Sudan. They are criminals who want to kill, kidnap, rape, loot, and targeting innocent civilians. Moreover, they are pure criminals including their leader Machar.

    repondre message

    • 12 March 23:45, by Naar Sokon

      If any criminal movement be labelled a negative force, Salva Kirr and his cohorts are the most criminal, that is terrorizing the people of south sudan. Creating tribal army know as Mathiang Anyor, and Duc-Beny raping, looting, grabbing land, and killing innocent people in cold blood. I hope the international community set up the hybrid court to jail this criminal leader sooner than later.

      repondre message

  • 13 March 00:51, by john akeen

    of course they are "negative force and terrorist at same time" because there is no one in SPLA-IO knows politics or laws or even human rights, they are not even Christians, they don’t even believe there is God, the only thing that they believe its they’re God its rainbow, they said; They Sacrifice human being to they’re God rainbow, because they believe is the key to haven>>>>>>

    repondre message

  • 13 March 00:54, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Who are the negative forces in the country? In fact the government troops are negative? They are fighting for status quo while opposition forces are standing for federalism, democracy, freedom of expression, press, economic development, anti corruption, nepotism and tribalism.

    repondre message

