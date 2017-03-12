March 10, 2017 (BOR) - The head of the United Nations in South Sudan, David Shearer says peace between the Dinka and Murle should be prioritized to stop the critical situation in Bor.

The Special Representative of the U.N Secretary General in South Sudan David Shearer, February 1, 2017 (ST)

The official, on Thursday, visited the Jonglei state capital, Bor to find ways through which peace can be created between the two tribes at war with one another.

“Without peace nothing can happen, peace is a priority here. We were talking to chiefs, the paramount chiefs of the area about the issue of cattle rustling and child abduction, and we offered whatever help we can in terms of building peace between the communities,” said Shearer.

A fight recently erupted between the Dinka Bor youth and the Murle youth in Kotchar, a village in Bor. This incident, eyewitnesses said, happened because the Dinka were waiting for the return of their 12,000 cattle raided in December 2016 by the Murle.

No casualties were reported from the fighting that has been ongoing for a week now.

During his visit, Shearer met South Sudan Defence Minister Kuol Manyang Juuk on Thursday morning in Juba, to discuss ways to bring peace to the two communities.

The U.N official plans on having the same conversation with the new governor Ismael Konyi, to see what they can do in order to bring the communities together and to stop a worsening situation that can only lead to more violence and more death.

To strengthen and maintain the peace between Murle and Dinka Bor, Shearer said he would use the U.N police to protect civilians as a mandate of the world body.

The Governor of South Sudan’s Jonglei state, Philip Aguer said social economic problems were the main causes of child abductions and cattle rustling in the region.

“We have shared with him the security threats in Jonglei. The socio-economic problems known as cattle rustling and child abduction, and he expressed the willingness and readiness of the United Nations in South Sudan to help in any way and interacted with leaders in the community who are ready to make peace with the neighbors”, said Aguer.

(ST)