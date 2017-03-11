South Sudan appoints 7 MPs to East African assembly

March 11, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has appointed seven lawmakers to represent the war-torn nation in the East African Legislative Assembly

President Salva Kiir speaks during the inauguration of the new SPLM premises in Juba on 15 November 2013 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

The appointment was made through a decree read on state-owned SSBC Saturday.

South Sudan formally joined the East African Community (EAC), a regional intergovernmental organisation of whose membership includes Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi, last year as the sixth member.

The EAC was signed in 1999 and entered into force in July 2000 after the agreement was signed by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, the original partner states.

South Sudan acceded to the treaty in April 2016 and became a full member four month later.

Meanwhile five of the MPs to the regional assembly are members of South Sudan ruling party (SPLM) and will represent the country in Arusha, the seat of the EAC. The other two members will come from the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) and the United Salvation Front (USAF).

The appointed SPLM MPs are Gabrial Alaak Garang, Ann Itto Leonardo, Gai Deng Nhial, Joseph Okello, Thomas Duoth and Gideon Gatban Thoan.

(ST)