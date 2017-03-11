 
 
 
S. Sudan’s Kiir to pardon rebel leader if he denounces violence

South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda's capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

March 11, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan president, Salva Kiir said rebel leader Riek Machar would only participate in the national dialogue when he denounces violence.

“How do you dialogue with someone who prefers war than peace, who sees war as an option to dialogue, unity, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence”, asked Kiir.

The South Sudanese made these remarks on Saturday while reacting to a query on whether his pardoning of political opponents, some of whom have been in detention, would extend to those carrying arms and have continued to wage war in the country.

According to Kiir, some contentious issues in the peace accord have been overcome because of the "good working relations" with First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

“Some of things that we could not resolve and find a way forward have now been resolved. The issue of states has been resolved. The people were talking that we created more states but it became clear that even after we created more states, people continued to ask for more. To resolve this, we decided to create some states," stressed the South Sudanese leader.

He added, "Now we have more states and the SPLM-IO have some states to run them according to the provision of the peace agreement. So issues of states and the question relating to power sharing have been addressed and there is no problem".

Kiir said the newly-appointed state governors already started work in their regions.

"They have taken oath already and are now in their places”, he explained.

The South Sudanese leader emphasized that he has no personal problem with his former deputy-turned rebel leader, but claimed the latter desires violent means.

“People think I have a personal problem with him [Machar], but this is not true. I have no personal problem with him. He is a South Sudanese like anybody. The problem he has is not with me, but with the way he does his own things. He likes violence. If he denounces violence now, then he is welcome to the country. If he does it now, stop preferring war now, we will talk to him”, stressed Kiir.

Kiir made these remarks while meeting members of the Dinka council of elders who visited him to congratulate him on Friday’s national prayer day.

President Salva Kiir announced the national dialogue initiative in December last year and members of its steering committee are scheduled to be sworn in this month.

However, the armed opposition leader criticized the dialogue initiative, saying the process will never succeed unless peace and stability is restored in the young nation.

(ST)

  • 12 March 01:31, by Malakal county Simon

    If unwanted salva Kiir is truly repented, he must first denounce dictatorship style and apologize to Nuer, others tribes for what he did in first place was wrong...... charity start with him and not others because he is the problematic, causative to this senseless war we are in today !!!!!!

    repondre message

    • 12 March 03:11, by john akeen

      Malakal county Simon.
      Let me ask you 2 Q, what are you really talking about? secondly who gave you access to the media to speak nonsense? If Reik Machar really love his country and his peoples, he should denounce violence immediately to end the suffering and starvation of the people of his country.(Yes) you can say P Kiir is the one who created this war for firing Reik and the others>>>>>>

      repondre message

      • 12 March 03:47, by john akeen

        if they were angry about president Kiir move, then they shouldn’t get public’s involve into their anger, they should take it politically way and diplomatically way and smart way to the world saying that, what president Kiir did is against the law and against the constitution. there is something call tactful or tact that they were suppose to try first before they hurt peoples>>>

        repondre message

        • 12 March 04:50, by john akeen

          Reik and those who got fired from their positions by president Kiir, those people in south sudan they act like they are the most educated people in south sudan when they are in south sudan, to me I don’t thank this peoples know whats call a politic man is, a politic man that I can say is a political man in south sudan is Onyoti Adigo who talks but never run and never kill

          repondre message

        • 12 March 04:52, by Kuch

          Mr. Akeen, let the idiot (Malakal country Simon) continues to chirp like bird. That is how they always behave anyway. They were asking for a war with their Jaangs/Dinkas even before our independence. And Yes, their Riek Machar that they worship as their Ngundeng Biong re-incarnates yet again repeated his 1991 game in 2013 to take power by force>>>

          repondre message

          • 12 March 05:22, by Kuch

            but when their Riek Machar and his aimless followers were tackled head-on, then as always, they resorted to their usual Jaangs/Dinkas to blame. Some of our Nuers cousins do not know their Riek Machar is a menace to them, South Sudanese people and even our own region and other regions. Some of our Nuers and our Equatorians are letting themselves>>>

            repondre message

            • 12 March 06:31, by Kuch

              being used by the CIA, MI6, the UN, their sleazy NGOs, their evil juus and some of their criminals in between.

              repondre message

          • 12 March 05:23, by Malakal county Simon

            Kush/slave

            Your comment demonstrated as your being subjective rather than being objective to the fact we are discussing here. Secondly, Calling someone you don’t know classified yourself as stupidest and weak!!!! Please don’t overjoys the war imposes by your tribal leader (Unwanted Salva Kiir against South Sudanese people’s, is not over yet prepared for another decade until he Salva resign)

            repondre message

            • 12 March 05:27, by Malakal county Simon

              corrections;

              Your comment demonstrated as your being subjective rather than being objective to the fact we are discussing here. Secondly, Calling someone you don’t know an idiot, classified yourself as stupidest and weak!!!! Please don’t overjoys the war imposed by your tribal leader (Unwanted Salva Kiir against South Sudanese people’s, is not over yet prepared for another decade)

              repondre message

            • 12 March 05:47, by Kush Natives

              Malakal county Simon,
              I didn’t comment under your post, open your eyes well, although lying too much making or blocking your eyes from seeing thing correctly! The ones that comment on yours is Mr. Kuch not Kush! But, I have got 1 quick Q for you. Why are you depending the dead man, Riek Machar?

              repondre message

            • 12 March 05:58, by Kush Natives

              If Nuer tribe run out of the visionary leaders completely, then let other tribes run the show! Nothing to argue about it, it’s logic and simple fact. How long will you guys proof it? We have been waiting since 1947 from you guys to bring us a good quality of leadership so that we move this country forward. But,You keeps repeating the same mistake.
              Thanks,

              repondre message

        • 12 March 04:57, by Malakal county Simon

          John Akeen

          I think you clearly failed to analysis what I’m trying to communicate here. Maybe was try to said if salva kiir did not started killings innocent Nuer civilians who have nothing with Dr Machar political ambitious, may we wont be here today.... This is whole am trying to point-out!!!! Put it in your thick brain today that’s this fight is never about Dr Machar being fired,

          repondre message

          • 12 March 05:07, by Malakal county Simon

            cont...

            because if it was about that, the fight could have started in July during unusual reshuffles (2013). So this lead me to a question I want to ask you; So If unwanted Salva kiir repented yesterday as he claim, he is going to resign, apologise to Nuer and other tribes for his man-made war in South Sudan?? I will leave that’s question to you and please sincere and honest......

            repondre message

  • 12 March 06:50, by Lou Nuer The Great

    what violence is he going to denounce rather than kiir ya stupid akeen Machar is peaceful,democrat and assertive person but kiir is illiterate dictators that will denounce violence if not SPLA IO will entered Warrap

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

