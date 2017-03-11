330,000 South Sudanese receive humanitarian assistance: UN

March 10, 2017(JUBA) - Over 338,000 people in the South Sudan famine-hit areas have received humanitarian assistance, said the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), on Friday.
On 20 February 2017, South Sudanese government and UN agencies declared Some 100,000 people were facing starvation in the two counties of Leer and Mayiandit, while people in Koch and Panyijar nearby were considered at high risk of famine.
"More than 338,000 people in Leer, Mayendit, Koch and Panyijiar have received humanitarian assistance since localised famine was declared in Leer and Mayendit," said Farhan Haq UN deputy spokesperson on Friday.
Ina separate report, OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke, said over million people are on the brink of famine but the humanitarian operations are obstructed by the lack of security and threatened by a funding shortage.
"In the middle of the response since 20 February, 28 humanitarians had been advised to leave Mayiandit town by local authorities, following skirmishes north of the town," Laerke said.
But when they persuaded the authorities to allow aid workers to resume the humanitarian operation, the fighting on the outskirts of the town on 1 March forced the 28 humanitarian workers to stay away.
Regarding the shortage of funding, the spokesperson indicated that the overall requirements for South Sudan for 2017 were at USD 1.6 billion while the UN had received 9.3 percent of that amount.
"More funding was urgently needed, not least to respond in those areas where famine was already a reality," he stressed.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)
We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)
International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)
MORE