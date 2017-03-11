 
 
 
Saturday 11 March 2017

South Sudan rebels capture two Indian oil workers

March 10, 2017 (JUBA) - The rebel SPLM-IO has captured two Indian oil worker, at Guelguok north, of Adar in the Northern Upper Niles, announced a statement released by its spokesperson Col. William Gatjiath Deng on Friday.

JPEG - 17.4 kb
South Sudanese soldiers guard an oil refining facility (AFP)

"Two Indians engineers namely Mr. Ambross Edward and Mr. Muggy Vijaya Boopathy working for the Juba regime were captured alive yesterday Thursday, March 09, 2017," said Deng in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday evening.

He added that the foreign oil workers were seized "during the fighting between the gallant SPLA-IO forces" near the new oil site at Guelguk north but he didn’t elaborate on the details.

Last week the rebels warned foreigners and national oil workers to stop risking their lives in oil production areas. The group publically and repeatedly said they want to stop oil production until a peaceful solution is reached.

Adar field, which is located near the Sudanese border in the Melut Basin, is one of the main oil production areas and a source of revenue for the South Sudanese government.

The rebel official claimed their forces under the command of Cdr Major General Khor Chuol Giet and Cdr Brigadier General Gatbel Kuach killed 33 government soldiers.

Also, he accused the Sudanese rebel groups of taking part in the fighting.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 March 08:41, by Independent Thinker

    Dear SPLA-IO, you are with Almighty God because you are fighting for the rights of people of South Sudan. Human Rights, Rule of Law, Good Governance, Accountability and Transparency.Very soon Dr. Machar will go to Chain, North Koran, South Koran, and Japan for assistance.

    repondre message

  • 11 March 10:03, by Kush Natives

    Right now we’re holding a national prayer, that included everybody, although we didn’t knew that the other side would still favoring war. Now, whoever in Guelguk broke the promise of God. God bless you too! But, keep those and Indian engineers workers safe and respectively! God bless South Sudan!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



