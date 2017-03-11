South Sudan rebels capture two Indian oil workers

March 10, 2017 (JUBA) - The rebel SPLM-IO has captured two Indian oil worker, at Guelguok north, of Adar in the Northern Upper Niles, announced a statement released by its spokesperson Col. William Gatjiath Deng on Friday.

South Sudanese soldiers guard an oil refining facility (AFP)

"Two Indians engineers namely Mr. Ambross Edward and Mr. Muggy Vijaya Boopathy working for the Juba regime were captured alive yesterday Thursday, March 09, 2017," said Deng in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday evening.

He added that the foreign oil workers were seized "during the fighting between the gallant SPLA-IO forces" near the new oil site at Guelguk north but he didn’t elaborate on the details.

Last week the rebels warned foreigners and national oil workers to stop risking their lives in oil production areas. The group publically and repeatedly said they want to stop oil production until a peaceful solution is reached.

Adar field, which is located near the Sudanese border in the Melut Basin, is one of the main oil production areas and a source of revenue for the South Sudanese government.

The rebel official claimed their forces under the command of Cdr Major General Khor Chuol Giet and Cdr Brigadier General Gatbel Kuach killed 33 government soldiers.

Also, he accused the Sudanese rebel groups of taking part in the fighting.

(ST)