SPLM-IO’s Taban appoints political bureau members

March 10, 2017 (JUBA)- The Sudan people’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-IO) led by the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai Friday has established a political bureau composed of 28 members.
According to a statement he released, Gai declared himself as the chairman of the politburo and appointed General Alfred Lado Gore as the deputy while Dhieu Mathok Diing takes the position of the secretary-general.
Are member of the SPLM-IO highest political body, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth, Ayii Ayii Akol, Agel Riing Machar, Richard K. Mulla,Hussein Mar Nyout, Sofia Pal Gai, Ramadan Hassan Laku, Mary James Kong Kong, Lumumba De-Apiny Kau, Gabriel Yoal Dok, Michael Mario Dhuor,Michael Chiangjiek Geay, Gabriel Thowkuc Kuc, Yien Oral Lam, Timothy Tut Chol, Bor Gatwech Kuany, Abdel Daim Deng Machar, John Clement Kuc, Riaw Gatlier Gai, Theji Da Duot Deng, Majed Babiker Tonga, Catherine Peter Laa, Otim David Okot, Ramzi Matueny Muorwel and Victoria Ada Garille.
The statement said the appointment of the members of the political bureau was reached after consultative meetings among members and the top leadership of the group.
Taban’s faction split from the SPLM-IO of the former First Vice-President following the violence that erupted in the Juba in July 2016.
Regional leaders backed by the and international community decided to support the breakaway SPLM-IO group, hoping they would establish a smooth cooperation with President Kiir and achieve a successful implementation of the peace agreement.
(ST)
