South Sudan monitoring body says rebels killed Taban’s representative

March 10, 2017 (WAU) – The Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement

Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), concluded that one of its members representing the SPLM-IO led by Taban Deng Gai was killed in Wau by alleged members of a rebel group.

Rebel fighters walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan February 13, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The mechanism which is tasked with monitoring and verification of the implementation of a permanent ceasefire between parties and armed groups, Thursday said it had completed investigations into the death of one of its members Lt. Col. al-Fadil Meil Issa

The CSTAMM Chairman, Major General Molla Hailemariam, said that the investigation results indicate that the late Fadil was killed by rebels operating in Wau loyal to the former First Vice President Riek Machar.

Fidal was appointed by the FVP Taban Deng Gai who broke away from Machar following the bloody clashes in Juba last July.

“We call on the relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice as our staff should not have to feel under threat in carrying out their duties and, as such, a precedent must be set to ensure such politically motivated killings do not go unpunished,” read the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The CTSAMM comprises representatives from the warring parties who are considered as board members. Also, the panel includes the Former Detainees, the Women’s Block, Civil Society Organisations and the youth.

The Eminent Personalities, the African Union, China, the European Union, Troika, UNMISS, the IGAD and the IGAD Partners Forum have also their delegates who meet on a regular basis to discuss the CTSAMM reports before the reports are submitted to the JMEC.

On January 26, the Mayor of Wau, Mel Aleu Goc reported that four suspects working within the UN camp were apprehended in connection with the incident involving the Lt. Col.

(ST)