 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 10 March 2017

South Sudan monitoring body says rebels killed Taban’s representative

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 10, 2017 (WAU) – The Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangement
Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), concluded that one of its members representing the SPLM-IO led by Taban Deng Gai was killed in Wau by alleged members of a rebel group.

JPEG - 23.5 kb
Rebel fighters walk in front of a bushfire in a rebel-controlled territory in Upper Nile State, South Sudan February 13, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

The mechanism which is tasked with monitoring and verification of the implementation of a permanent ceasefire between parties and armed groups, Thursday said it had completed investigations into the death of one of its members Lt. Col. al-Fadil Meil Issa

The CSTAMM Chairman, Major General Molla Hailemariam, said that the investigation results indicate that the late Fadil was killed by rebels operating in Wau loyal to the former First Vice President Riek Machar.

Fidal was appointed by the FVP Taban Deng Gai who broke away from Machar following the bloody clashes in Juba last July.

“We call on the relevant authorities to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice as our staff should not have to feel under threat in carrying out their duties and, as such, a precedent must be set to ensure such politically motivated killings do not go unpunished,” read the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The CTSAMM comprises representatives from the warring parties who are considered as board members. Also, the panel includes the Former Detainees, the Women’s Block, Civil Society Organisations and the youth.

The Eminent Personalities, the African Union, China, the European Union, Troika, UNMISS, the IGAD and the IGAD Partners Forum have also their delegates who meet on a regular basis to discuss the CTSAMM reports before the reports are submitted to the JMEC.

On January 26, the Mayor of Wau, Mel Aleu Goc reported that four suspects working within the UN camp were apprehended in connection with the incident involving the Lt. Col.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 March 23:31, by South South

    Killing Al-Fadil Meil Issa will change the game of the war in South Sudan, because rebels now label themselves as manic, stupid, killers, out laws and bad guys to the world. We should not be surprise why Riek is parked in South Africa. IO members are nothing, but thieves.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)

We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.