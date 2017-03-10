Sudan will continue to cooperate with international efforts against terrorism: FVP

March 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan will continue to cooperate with the international community to fight terrorism with determination and resolve and contribute to create a new environment of security and stability, said the Sudanese First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Saleh on Thursday.
- Sudan’s first vice president Bakri Hassan Salih (Photo SUNA)
The first vice-president made his remarks, four days after a new travel ban imposed on Sudanese citizens by the new U.S. administration. Trump’s presidential decree justified the decision saying the east African nation is still harbouring terrorist elements.
He was speaking at a workshop organised by the National Authority for Combating Terrorism, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to explain Sudan’s counter-terrorism strategy and its plan to prevent violent extremism in the framework of its efforts to remove its name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.
Saleh reiterated his government’s support to combat terrorism in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme.
"The Sudanese hands remained and will continue to be extended in order to silence the voice of terrorism and to break its spell and create a new environment for peace, security and stability."
He further pointed to the need for a consensus on the fundamental principles to combat the violent extremism and terrorism, stressing that Sudan is one of the first entrepreneurs to address the phenomenon.
In June 2016, the Sudanese ministry of religious affairs signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the (UNDP) to coordinate efforts to fight against extremism and terrorism.
The agreement included the UN Plan of Action on Preventing Violent Extremism endorsed by the UN General Assembly in February 2016. It provides more than 70 recommendations to the Member States to prevent the further spread of violent extremism.
