March 9, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese opposition leader said President Salva Kiir, who leads Friday’s national day of prayer should ask God to punish corrupt ministers.

"The government should question the ministers residing at hotel (...) the prayers would not focus on peace and reconciliation only but it should include praying for corrupt(ed) official to stop corruption,” said Peter Mayen Majongdit, the leader of People’s Liberal Party (PLP), an opposition political entity formed in 2014.

People’s Liberal Party (PLP) leader Peter Mayen Majongdit (ST)

The South Sudanese leader, last week, declared March 10 a national day of prayers.

The state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) television and radio have been urging the citizens to attend the event that will be led by the head of state.

Last week, Bishop Santo Laku, a respected Catholic Bishop, described the prayer as “political and mockery” in a interview with Voice of America. The Bishop challenged government, whose armed forces, he said, were murdering civilians, to stop the war.

Mayen said his opposition party does not oppose the prayer but it should be focused.

“Emotions and sympathy will not improve the country crisis. Corruption must be fought, effective policy must be in place and then we can call for God to help,” he said.

At least six government ministers, according to a document Sudan Tribune obtained, befitted from money meant to facilitate operations of a Crisis Management Committee set up by the president on 30 April, 2014. The committee was headed by Vice-President James Igga to deal with the war that broker out in December 2013, but was dissolved few months later due to what critics said turned into a crisis itself.

(ST)