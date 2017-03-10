South Sudan declares 10 March a public holiday

March 10, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan has declared 10 March a public holiday.

The minister in the office of the president, Mayiik Ayii Deng, said the holiday will allow members of the public attend the national prayer scheduled this Friday.

The meeting of the presidency chaired by President Salva Kiir March 9, 2017 (ST)

“The Presidency today in State House Juba convened its meeting under President Salva Kiir Mayardit. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss important issues of our country, especially the issues of peace, reconciliation, repentance, unity and forgiveness”, said, Deng without giving further information.

Vice-President, James Wani Igga said the meeting was “very important” as it discussed mainly issues related to the current issues affecting the nation.

He said some of the issues discussed included, famine in in the war-torn nation, the economic situation and the national dialogue declared by the president.

“The other issue which we discussed was the National Prayer Day which was declared by the President. So tomorrow, Friday, will be a public holiday. This is to allow go to the Friday centers. In Juba, people will go to John Mausoleum. In the states, the governors are directed to organize where the population who hold prayers”, explained Igga.

The presidency in South Sudan under the terms of the 2015 peace agreement comprises of the President, First Vice President and the Vice President.

(ST)