 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 9 March 2017

South Sudanese rebels to be excluded from national dialogue: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 09, 2017 (JUBA) – Members of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO), who have not laid down arms will not take part in the national dialogue initiative, an official said.

JPEG - 12.2 kb
South Sudanese information minister Michael Makuei Lueth attends a press conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on 5 January 2014 (Photo: AP/Elias Asmara)

"Our understanding of inclusivity is that all opposition groups, which put down their guns, will be allowed to join the national dialogue," the country’s information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth said on Thursday.

President Salva Kiir announced the dialogue in December last year and its steering committee is to be sworn in this month.

According to the minister, it would be "unacceptable” for members of the armed opposition forces to attend the dialogue with guns.

"There is no way to allow anyone who is fighting the government to attend the dialogue when they have not stopped fighting," he said.

The leader of the armed opposition faction, Riek Machar criticized the national dialogue initiative, saying the process will never succeed unless peace and stability is restored in the country.

President Kiir said the dialogue will be led by “eminent personalities” accepted as credible, genuine and trusted by all rival parties in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 March 21:44, by lino

    What is the point of being dialogue then. It is a monologue Makuai!!!

    repondre message

    • 9 March 21:59, by padiit gaga

      Makuey

      Do you think well? Those who put their guns down donot need dialogue but those who carry their guns need dialogue like RIEK Màchar and his groups.

      repondre message

  • 9 March 22:03, by Independent Thinker

    Dear people of South Sudan! Hon: Michael Makuei is mad-man without common sense in the 21st century. Your useless Govt forces are the one carryout serious fighting in the whole country not Dr. Machar’s forces. In some days to come you will call Dr. Machar to come for National Dialogue. Let us see it. Hope for the best.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)

We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.