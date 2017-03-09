 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 9 March 2017

S. Sudanese in camps halted from sitting national exams

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 8, 2017 JUBA) – South Sudan leaders have stopped about 900 students living in the United Nations protection of civilian camps at Jebel Kujur from doing nationwide secondary school examinations.

JPEG - 14.9 kb
Wulu County students in a classroom undertaking exams on Monday, January 7, 2013 (ST)

A number of students interviewed by Sudan Tribune, described decision from the education ministry as very unrealistic.

Dak Buoth, a South Sudanese living in the diaspora, wondered why government gives pre-conditions for students living in the camps.

He, however, admitted that students would not be safe if they took risks of going out to do their exams, citing their safety in camps.

“We are verily unhappy with the SPLM-led regime for denying over 900 secondary school candidates to sit for their annual South Sudan national examination certificates merely because they’re residing in the United Nations protections camps,” said Bouth.

However, he said the government policy was misguided and ought to be revoked since it violates the right of students to education.

“As far as we are concerned, it is not an offense for internally displaced persons to live and work on UN premises. These hard-working Students can do their exams in any serene and secure center where they initially registered. Moreover, it was not their choice to live in PoCs [Protection of Civilian Sites]. It is common knowledge that South Sudanese went to PoCs in 2013 to seek refugees after their homes were raided, destroyed by masquerading and marauding soldiers”, he further stressed.

Buoth says despite the hard conditions people face in the U.N camps, the students never give up in continuing with their studies.

He urged the U.N mission in South Sudan to pressure government into allowing internally displaced persons undertake exams in the PoCs.

“As an alternative, the UNMISS can establish ‘Education Board’ that would deliver and monitor the examination processes within their jurisdiction. This group of educations experts and tutors can as well preside over the marking and rating of candidates, and eventually issue them with special Secondary Examination Certificates,” he said.

For the last two years of the conflicts, however, the internally displaced students living in the various U.N camps across the war-torn country were allowed to sit exams from within the U.N facility.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 March 08:58, by Freedom Advocate

    Kiir led regime are trying their best to deny anti-govt rights in many forms of abuses including right to education.

    God must act soon to relief the innocent from all these unbecoming behaviors of Kiir and his likes.

    God have mercy on us!

    repondre message

    • 9 March 10:14, by Midit Mitot

      This is repetition, in 2018, 363 Nuer students were denying during South Sudanese Universities admission and the forks Nuer politician did not said any thing, again this year denying Nuer students who are at POCs to sit for National examination, an-yet Nuer bulldogs are laughing them.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)

We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.