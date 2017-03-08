March 8, 2016 (NAIROBI) – At least six South Sudanese ministers, officials and business entities benefited from funds meant to facilitate work of the country’s Crisis Management Committee (CMC), a report shows.

S. Sudan cabinet minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

The CMC, headed by the country’s Vice-President James Wani Igga, was tasked to assess the political, social, economic, security and diplomatic effects of the conflict that broke out in the young nation in mid-December 2013.

Several government officials were part of the crisis committee.

A report Sudan Tribune obtained shows that out of the SSP 447 million disbursed to the CMC account, only SSP 84 million could be accounted for, raising questions on whereabouts of over SSP 360 million meant for its activities.

FULL LIST OF BENEFICIARIES OF THE CMC FUND

Hon. Obuto Mamur Mete Minister for National Security 8,575,000

Hon. Akol Paul Kordit Deputy Ministers of Information 444,345

Bol Wek Agoth Acting Chief Administrator, Office of the President 173,594

Hon. John Gai Yoh Presidential Advisor for Education 233,437

Hon. Bol Makueng SPLM Secretary for Information and Culture 91,896

Hon. Machok Majong Member of Parliament, SSLA 412,500

Hon. Beda Machar Deng Former Minister of Agriculture 197,024

Hon. Kwong Danhier Former Minister of Transport 47,996

Hon. Lang Tap Luom 20,170

Hon. Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro Minister of Cabinet Affairs 400,000

Hon. Dr. Nadia Arop Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture 9,592

Hon. Lily Albino Akol Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture 25,579

Hon. Rebecca Joshua Minister of Roads and Bridges 27,356

Hon. Mat Ruot Member of Parliament, SSLA 13,950

Hon. John Juac Member of Parliament, SSLA 22,560

Hon. John Manyual Member of Parliament, SSLA 13,950

Hon. John Chuol Member of Parliament, SSLA 26,900

Gen. Nang Chol 114,240

19 Jiath Yual 14,880

Hon. Ali Adian Member of Parliament, SSLA 43,400

Hon. Chuol Rambang Chairperson of South Sudan Peace Commission 31,000

Hon. Niota 25,000

Biong Mijok Deng 45,000

Deng Kuol Awor 18,600

Dr. Tilahum Hailemariam 649,400

Deng Mador Deng Office Manager to Presidential Advisor on Military Affairs

Hon. Gen. Awet Akot 130,800

Hon. Kom Kom Geng Member of Parliament, SSLA 148,500

James Daniel Chaung 605,000

Martin Mabil 10,146

Domai Gatpan 13,603

Mrs. Mary Paul 51,648

Nhial Daniel 17,862

Hon. Stephen Wiw Bichok Member of Parliament, SSLA 106,220

Mrs. Nyatut Mai 5,786

Biel Boutros Civil Society Activist 102,409

Stephen Yar 70,664

Peter Lam Both Former Governor of Latjor State 76,532

Deng Chol 70,545

Mrs. Cecilia Adeng Former Officer Manager of the President (now Senior Diplomat at South Sudan Embassy in United Arab Emirates) 112,494

Hon. Peter Bashir Gbandi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs 21,924

Kueth Kong Kueth 26,075

Puok Bol Mut 24,303

James Gatkor Wedial 20,390

Mrs. Elizabeth Nyawai 17,468

Mrs. Adut Salva Kiir Daughter of the President 14,000,000

Mrs. Mary Yual Badeng 17,152

David Kueth 12,172

Kutin Bayak Gil 21,008

Sarah Benjamin Gabriel 34,560

Emelda Modi 48,500

Michael Chute Lul 33,120

Ali Atem Biar Jonglei State Coordination Officer 3,000,000

James Deng Wal Senior Cashier, Office of the President 4,000,000

Hellen Andrea Juma Senior Cashier, Office of the Vice President 26,690,416

Bosco Eluzai Mabe Private Secretary to the Vice President 1,000,000

James Deng Malim National Security Service Officer, Internal Security Bureau (ISB) 2,138,336

Clement Vito 1,500,000

Mabior Nhial Mabior Senior Cashier, Office of Vice President 45,924,600

Bass Petroleum Ltd 600,000

Everest General Trading 2,000,000

Office of the President 25,000,000

Internal Transfer 47,694,663

(ST)