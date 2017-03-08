March 8, 2016 (NAIROBI) – At least six South Sudanese ministers, officials and business entities benefited from funds meant to facilitate work of the country’s Crisis Management Committee (CMC), a report shows.
- S. Sudan cabinet minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)
The CMC, headed by the country’s Vice-President James Wani Igga, was tasked to assess the political, social, economic, security and diplomatic effects of the conflict that broke out in the young nation in mid-December 2013.
Several government officials were part of the crisis committee.
A report Sudan Tribune obtained shows that out of the SSP 447 million disbursed to the CMC account, only SSP 84 million could be accounted for, raising questions on whereabouts of over SSP 360 million meant for its activities.
FULL LIST OF BENEFICIARIES OF THE CMC FUND
- Hon. Obuto Mamur Mete Minister for National Security 8,575,000
- Hon. Akol Paul Kordit Deputy Ministers of Information 444,345
- Bol Wek Agoth Acting Chief Administrator, Office of the President 173,594
- Hon. John Gai Yoh Presidential Advisor for Education 233,437
- Hon. Bol Makueng SPLM Secretary for Information and Culture 91,896
- Hon. Machok Majong Member of Parliament, SSLA 412,500
- Hon. Beda Machar Deng Former Minister of Agriculture 197,024
- Hon. Kwong Danhier Former Minister of Transport 47,996
- Hon. Lang Tap Luom 20,170
- Hon. Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro Minister of Cabinet Affairs 400,000
- Hon. Dr. Nadia Arop Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture 9,592
- Hon. Lily Albino Akol Former Deputy Minister of Agriculture 25,579
- Hon. Rebecca Joshua Minister of Roads and Bridges 27,356
- Hon. Mat Ruot Member of Parliament, SSLA 13,950
- Hon. John Juac Member of Parliament, SSLA 22,560
- Hon. John Manyual Member of Parliament, SSLA 13,950
- Hon. John Chuol Member of Parliament, SSLA 26,900
- Gen. Nang Chol 114,240
- 19 Jiath Yual 14,880
- Hon. Ali Adian Member of Parliament, SSLA 43,400
- Hon. Chuol Rambang Chairperson of South Sudan Peace Commission 31,000
- Hon. Niota 25,000
- Biong Mijok Deng 45,000
- Deng Kuol Awor 18,600
- Dr. Tilahum Hailemariam 649,400
- Deng Mador Deng Office Manager to Presidential Advisor on Military Affairs
- Hon. Gen. Awet Akot 130,800
- Hon. Kom Kom Geng Member of Parliament, SSLA 148,500
- James Daniel Chaung 605,000
- Martin Mabil 10,146
- Domai Gatpan 13,603
- Mrs. Mary Paul 51,648
- Nhial Daniel 17,862
- Hon. Stephen Wiw Bichok Member of Parliament, SSLA 106,220
- Mrs. Nyatut Mai 5,786
- Biel Boutros Civil Society Activist 102,409
- Stephen Yar 70,664
- Peter Lam Both Former Governor of Latjor State 76,532
- Deng Chol 70,545
- Mrs. Cecilia Adeng Former Officer Manager of the President (now Senior Diplomat at South Sudan Embassy in United Arab Emirates) 112,494
- Hon. Peter Bashir Gbandi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs 21,924
- Kueth Kong Kueth 26,075
- Puok Bol Mut 24,303
- James Gatkor Wedial 20,390
- Mrs. Elizabeth Nyawai 17,468
- Mrs. Adut Salva Kiir Daughter of the President 14,000,000
- Mrs. Mary Yual Badeng 17,152
- David Kueth 12,172
- Kutin Bayak Gil 21,008
- Sarah Benjamin Gabriel 34,560
- Emelda Modi 48,500
- Michael Chute Lul 33,120
- Ali Atem Biar Jonglei State Coordination Officer 3,000,000
- James Deng Wal Senior Cashier, Office of the President 4,000,000
- Hellen Andrea Juma Senior Cashier, Office of the Vice President 26,690,416
- Bosco Eluzai Mabe Private Secretary to the Vice President 1,000,000
- James Deng Malim National Security Service Officer, Internal Security Bureau (ISB) 2,138,336
- Clement Vito 1,500,000
- Mabior Nhial Mabior Senior Cashier, Office of Vice President 45,924,600
- Bass Petroleum Ltd 600,000
- Everest General Trading 2,000,000
- Office of the President 25,000,000
- Internal Transfer 47,694,663
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)
We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)
International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)
MORE