Tonj state declares three days of mourning Catholic Bishop

March 8, 2017 (JUBA) - Tonj state authorities have announced three days of mourning Rudolf Deng Majak, the Catholic Bishop of Wau diocese who died Monday.
Majak, who died in a German hospital, was an influential figure in the country.
The deceased was born in 1940 in Akuac village in Tonj area. He became a Roman Catholic priest in 1970 before he was appointed bishop of Wau diocese in 1995 and subsequent conferment in 1996 after serving as an apostolic administrator.
The acting governor of Tonj state, Manheim Bol Malek said three days of mourning would be observed and state institutions would remain closed till Thursday.
Malek appealed to Christians to pray for the soul of the late Bishop, describing the death of the Roman Catholic cleric as "sad news".
(ST)
