EU envoy to Sudan starts a tour to eastern states

March 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Head of Delegation of the European Union to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond on Wednesday has visited Gadaref State at the start of a tour to Sudan’s eastern states.

EU’s ambassador to Sudan Jean-Michel Dumond (EU Photo)

According to Sudan’s official news agency SUNA, Dumond said the EU intends to launch a number of projects in areas of food security, poverty eradication, water harvest, vocational training, health, education and services in the state.

He added these projects would be launched in Gadaref because it is a border state that is impacted by immigration, pointing to ongoing talks with the government of Gadaref to apply scientific measures to implement these projects to ensure its sustainability.

For his part, the acting governor of Gadaref Al-Sadiq al-Wakeel said that water, basic education, primary health care, poverty reduction and agricultural projects come on top of his government’s priorities.

He praised the scientific approach adopted in all EU projects in Gadaref, pointing to support rendered by the EU to efforts aimed at combating arms and drugs smuggling and human trafficking.

EU supports East Sudan through implementing development projects in the three states of East Sudan in the areas of food security, rural development, health and education.

It is worth to mention that Sudan has forged a strategic partnership with several European countries and the EU to combat illegal migration and human trafficking.

Sudan has been under EU sanctions since the 1989 coup d’état and didn’t receive any development aid from Europe.

However, the European body reconsidered its position following the waves of illegal migrants from Syria, Iraq, and Horn of Africa countries. Sudan is identified as a source of migrants to Europe and a transit country for migrants from Eritrea, Ethiopia and Somalia.

In April 2016, the EU officially allocated Sudan €100 million to improve the living conditions for refugees, help Sudanese returnees to reintegrate back into society, and to improve security at the border.

In addition to this support, Sudan benefits from additional funding under the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, in particular from a €40 million programme to better manage migration in the region.

(ST)