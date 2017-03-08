South Sudan mourns fallen Wau diocese Bishop

March 7, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese political leaders, individuals, community and religious leaders have come together in grief to share and extend condolences to Rudolf Deng Majak, the influential and top Roman Catholic Bishop of Wau diocese.
Majak died Monday in a German hospital where he went for treatment.
The governor of Tonj, one of South Sudan’s new states, Akec Tong Aleu said Majak as a "pioneering leader, revolutionary mind changer, a caring and loving pastor".
As a pioneering leader, Majak was highly regarded for his vision, boldness, and unapologetic courage. As a pastor, he was well respected and loved for his passion to bring souls into the body of Christ and join them to church and for preaching and teaching messages that change mindsets and encouraged hearts.
The deceased was born in 1940 in Akwac village, Tonj area. He became a priest in 1970, was ordained a Bishop in 1996 after serving as an apostolic administrator.
Although what caused his death remains unknown, relatives and church leaders said his illness forced the church to take to him to Kenya for medical check-up.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Women in the changing world of work 2017-03-07 22:20:16 by Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Across the world, too many women and girls spend too many hours on household responsibilities—typically more than double the time spent by men and boys. They look after (...)
We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)
International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)
MORE