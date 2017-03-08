South Sudan mourns fallen Wau diocese Bishop

March 7, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese political leaders, individuals, community and religious leaders have come together in grief to share and extend condolences to Rudolf Deng Majak, the influential and top Roman Catholic Bishop of Wau diocese.

Majak died Monday in a German hospital where he went for treatment.

The governor of Tonj, one of South Sudan’s new states, Akec Tong Aleu said Majak as a "pioneering leader, revolutionary mind changer, a caring and loving pastor".

As a pioneering leader, Majak was highly regarded for his vision, boldness, and unapologetic courage. As a pastor, he was well respected and loved for his passion to bring souls into the body of Christ and join them to church and for preaching and teaching messages that change mindsets and encouraged hearts.

The deceased was born in 1940 in Akwac village, Tonj area. He became a priest in 1970, was ordained a Bishop in 1996 after serving as an apostolic administrator.

Although what caused his death remains unknown, relatives and church leaders said his illness forced the church to take to him to Kenya for medical check-up.

(ST)