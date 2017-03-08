 
 
 
EXCLUSIVE: Huge scandals hit S. Sudan crisis management committee

March 7, 2017 (NAIROBI) – A huge financial scandal threatens to undermine the work of South Sudan’s Crisis Management Committee (CMC) as leaked documents, Sudan Tribune obtained, show how ministers and other senior government officials swindled over SSP 360 million.

JPEG - 13.1 kb
South Sudan’s vice-president, James Wani Igga, speaks at a press conference in the capital, Juba, on 28 December 2013 (AP)

Formed through a presidential decree issued on 30 April, 2014, the CMC, headed by Vice-President James Wani Igga, was tasked to assess the political, social, economic, security and diplomatic effects of the conflict that broke out in the young nation in mid-December 2013.

Part of the committee’s work was to provide strategies for mitigating the consequences of the conflict and formulate an awareness raising strategy targeting the population, region and international community about the government’s version of events and how to better respond to a crisis that has displaced millions of people.

A number of senior government officials formed part of the crisis management committee.

According to the report, out of the SSP 447 million that was disbursed to the committee’s account, its leadership could only account for SSP 84 million, raising questions on the whereabouts of the remaining funds.

“The rest of the money were spent without the knowledge and approval of the CMC leadership by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning”, Vice-President Igga wrote in the executive summary of the report.

“Honorable ministers, this progress report helps to clarify some circles peddling gossips that the work of the crisis management committee might end up in crisis itself”, he further observed.

INCONSISTENCIES

Also of concern was that the SSP 100,526,761 reported by the secretariat in their summary balance sheet report annex does not correspond with the amount on the printed bank statement from the CMC’s account and it does not, in any way, reflect the SSP 84 million, which it said could be accounted for.

Further investigation revealed how the balance sheet figures availed could have either been deliberately under estimated or else the numbers doctored to suit the interest of the committee’s leadership.

CASH PAYMENTS

The report details how ministers, military generals, political and other government officials as well as business people received cash payments from the CMC secretariat and the Bank of South Sudan in complete disregard of the country’s Public Financial Management and Accountability Act, 2012.

Among the list of senior ministers paid cash, according to the report, is that of National Security Services in the Office of the President, Obuto Mamur Mete, who received SSP 5 million on 5 February, 2014, wired on account number 00269192001203 in Bank of South Sudan.

Another payment of SSP 3.5 million was made to Mamur on 4 March, 2014.
Also implicated in the report is the deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology and Postal services, Akol Paul Kordit who received a cash payment of SSP 444,345 on 22 January, 2014.

Also indicated in the report to withdrawn cash is the acting chief administrator in the office of the president, who doubles as the chief of state protocol at South Sudan’s presidency, Ambassador Bol Wek Agoth who received $173,594 for unknown reason.

Others are Adut Salva Kiir was paid a staggering sum of SSP 14 Million to supply fuel and other unexplained expenditures, Machok Majong (Member of Parliament from the newly created Gogrial State), who received cash payment of SSP 412,500 on 18 February, 2014, Hellen Andrea Juma and Mabior Nhial Mabior (both senior cashiers at the Office of the Vice President), who withdrew huge sums of money indicated on the bank statement, yet no accountability appears on the narrative of the report.

One Clement Vito, according to the report, received cash payment of SSP 1.5 million on 21 February, 2014, but this was unaccounted for. However, no where, in the report, was it mentioned that beneficiaries of money from the CMC, accounted for it.

NO ACCOUNTABILITY

The report also accused ministers who headed the sub-committees of the CMC for not submitting, as required, expenditure reports to the secretariat in order to make accountability for money spent by those line ministries a possibility.

“It is important to note that expenditures, assets and liabilities shown in this report and its related annexes do not included inputs from the other CMC Sub-Committees who despite our repeated calls have ignored to submit their accountability statements”, partly reads the report signed by the Cabinet Affairs Minister, Martin Elia Lomuro.

It add, “Also part of the expenses was incurred after the dissolution of CMC to clear portion of the bills resulting from the preventive accommodation of government ministers, members of parliament and other VIPS [Very Important Persons]”.

According to the report, the office of the country’s Vice-President and chairperson of the committee spent $1 million to buy personal armored vehicles, which were accounted for in the report as a loan.

So much as this was a committee tasked to respond to humanitarian needs of the population, its head saw it as an opportunity to stoke up on his bullet proof cars during the difficult times in the country.

In the report, for instance, the Vice President’s private secretary Bosco Eluzai Mabe received the $1 million meant for purchasing the cars, but there is information, in the report, on unit costs for each car.

HUGE ACCOMMODATION EXPENSES

The report also details how ministers, members of parliament and other senior government officials were accommodated under the CMC budget in luxury hotels around Juba in complete disregard of the public who bear the brunt of the crisis.

What proved more shocking in the report were the names of senior ministers with government houses and enough security to protect them in these houses, living in hotels and bills paid by the committee.

The total hotel bill, amounting to SSP 22 million, could have supplied enough food to the country’s 100,000 people, who are facing starvation, according to data provided by United Nations agencies.

While testifying before the country’s lawmakers on 23 June 2014, the Cabinet Affairs Minister, declined to respond to questions about the unaccounted funds of the Crisis Management Committee, saying all queries related to accountability of the fund be directed to its chair.

However, as Secretary to the CMC, Minister Lomoru had complete knowledge of the working of the crisis body, and directly served as accounting officer to the committee.

A senior official from the Ministry of Finance told Sudan Tribune that the sum of money misappropriated by the CMC could be higher than what the report indicated.

“This report does not show us where all the money went. There were a lot of money spent on defense and security services particularly by the SPLA and the National Security Service that have not been shown in the report”, the official, who preferred anonymity, said.

Meanwhile, Sudan Tribune is compiling a ’list of shame’ of the ministers, senior government officials and business people who, according to the report, benefited from the CMC money.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 8 March 07:06, by Future1

    I think it is clear the system in government is so poor and needs drastic changes. Instead of blaming & looking ourselves negatively on tribal basis, let us unite for common good and bring positive changes. This is not Dinka, Nuer, Bari, Achol, Murle,Zande etc issue but bad leadership predicaments. We all need bright future for our country not blaming & killings. Let us(youth) not follow blindly

    repondre message

    • 8 March 08:28, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      corruption cannot build our country to be same as others nation in Africa as well other part of the world. the leadership of president need to prosecute any who ever evolved in corruption.

      repondre message

  • 8 March 07:06, by Kush Natives

    So, 363 millions SSP is missing? Big deals! What’s the solution now? If those responsible for the scandals are to hold accountable now, they will opted for rebellion against Kiir’s government. Let those of Midit Motor, Fair Man, Jubaone and alike who have a vision of governing this country come up with up with the solution!

    repondre message

    • 8 March 08:11, by jubaone

      Kush Natives,
      I feel humbled when you ask me to suggest a solution(s). First: I need a team of "tough financial experts and auditors" together to get to the core of the problem, Two: Understand, who, what, where and when were monies misappropriated. Three: My/our protection and prosecution of all thieves. Four: Assets, properties of thieves all confiscated Five: Thieves NEVER to hold public office

      repondre message

  • 8 March 07:07, by Future1

    I think it is clear the system in government is so poor and needs drastic changes. Instead of blaming looking ourselves negatively on tribal basis, let us unite for common good and bring positive changes. This is not Dinka, Nuer, Bari, Achol, Murle,Zande etc issue but bad leadership predicaments. We all need bright future for our country not blaming & killings. Youth should work together!!

    repondre message

    • 8 March 07:32, by Kuch

      Fellows, don’t just jump up and throw blames without first find out by yourself about the veracity of this story. You what fellows, SUDAN TRIBUNE and RADIO TAMAZUJ are foreign online tabloids that often post stories and un fact-checked to let South Sudanese people be at each others’ throats. And they have been doing these kind of polemic reports even since our independence>>>

      repondre message

      • 8 March 07:38, by Kuch

        the whole games of SUDAN TRIBUNE and RADIO TAMAZUJ are to destroy South Sudan. Why do they always post stories with no names under their stories? It is simply because most of their stories are propaganda and sane person will dare put his her name on fake story. Can you fellows see on the commentary section, the people who post their opinions often put their names and what they do>>>

        repondre message

        • 8 March 07:45, by Kuch

          under their names. But with this section of SUDAN TRIBUNE, only an idiot will 100% believe what is posted here. Many commenters here are not even South Sudanese, but trolls from other countries including our arch enemy. The so-called cloned arab North Sudan. They often chirp in here and post their trolls because the idiots still long for our country but they are dreaming>>>

          repondre message

          • 8 March 07:50, by Kuch

            Where do you fellows think SUDAN TRIBUNE always get these sort of stories ahead of other South Sudanese truthful news outlets? I am not saying that there is no corruption in our country. There is a lot of corruption just like every where else in the world. But here in South Sudan, we are known taking things to extreme. And we are also known for too much complaining and quick to blame others but>>>

            repondre message

            • 8 March 07:56, by Kuch

              not our own selves and our families. It is always other people’s fault but not you and your family, tribe men and so on. When Salva Kiir issued over 75 letters to current and former government officials to return the money the swindled out of South Sudan’s coffers. Letters didn’t even mentioned the tribes of those over 75 former and current government officials>>>

              repondre message

              • 8 March 08:02, by Kuch

                but the whole bunch of them who looted the money. A bank account was even set up in Kenya to return the money into but only a few did. But the rest are staying put with their loots. Guys like Pagan Amuom were called out to something about the unaccounted $30 million dollars but he is staying put with his. Kosti Banibe was also called out to do some with his and again he is staying put with his>>>

                repondre message

                • 8 March 08:08, by Kuch

                  and so do many others, they are just staying put with their loots. The whole game here is what is called a "zero sum" game. Riek Machar supporters always think, it is always everybody else fault and their demigod and those that are in opposition are of clean skins. Everything is always the Dinkas/Jienges fault and their government>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 8 March 08:14, by Kuch

                    When Taban Deng Gai was the governor of the former Unity state, the former Unity state used to get 5% share of the oiling producing state on top of the share it used to get like other non-oil producing states. Can Taban Deng Gai and his then Boss, Riek Machar tell the South Sudanese people as what exactly they did different in our former Unity state than the other non oil producing states?>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 8 March 08:22, by Kuch

                      nothing, absolutely nothing. Riek Machar and Taban Deng Gai used the loots they amassed to finance their 2013 failed coup attempt and its eventual outright armed rebellion. Fellows, it is true Salva Kiir has let this kind of corruption to grow. Salva Kiir has some idiots as his advisers and they are not the JCE of elders as it is always portrayed by some people with no clue about what is going on>

                      repondre message

                  • 8 March 08:19, by aborigin

                    Brother cush,
                    I am one of the people that hv alot of reservations about ST and Radio Tamazuj BUT they are damn right on this. It has happened CMC i myself can even tell u some of the people that i knew who were beneficiaries of these scandals. Believe me bro CMC scandala are real.

                    repondre message

                  • 8 March 08:33, by truth teller

                    no .. sudan tribune is not enemy ,,, these news are not false ... dont you see people suffering from hungerr in Juba ,,,

                    dont blame others for your fault ... you people are corrupt ... where did all billions go to .. what has dinka government built in Juba after independence .. they got billions of dollars .. did they built eveen one hospital in Juba ... even new airport in Juba is unfinished

                    repondre message

  • 8 March 07:21, by real Dinka

    Corruption corruption corruption!!!!!!!

    This country will be destroyed to ash when still there Kiir as president.

    I hate both Kiir and Riek

    repondre message

    • 8 March 08:48, by dinkdong

      Thank you!!! There will NEVER be peace in that country as long as Kiir and Riek still claim leadership.

      repondre message

  • 8 March 08:06, by Gabriel KK

    Tears on my cheeks!!

    repondre message

  • 8 March 08:45, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    The cases of of corruption in South Sudan reached to 99% yet president Kiir didn’t take bold action against those circumstances situation.
    I think Riek Machar issue is very less than corruption of today and therefore president is in situations to arrest any evolved in that case.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



