March 7, 2017 (JUBA) – Local authorities in South Sudan’s Boma and Jonglei states have called for dialogue to end child abduction and cattle raiding amidst report increased tension among the rival communities of Bor and Murle.

Jonglei State Governor Philip Aguer said in a press statement on Tuesday that chiefs should call the armed youth to order.

“Yesterday, I was on phone with the deputy governor of Boma State, Hon. Rachiel Anok Omot over the security issues. In our long conversation, I restated my commitment to peace and to immediately resolve a conflict of the cattle raiding and child abduction and call on the youth on both side(s) to stop and give the chiefs chance to meet,” partly read the one-page statement released by the office of Governor Aguer on Tuesday.

Local radio stations reported on Monday that armed men, suspected to be youth from Jonglei state, attacked Kotchar, a village in Boma state and stole 21,000 cattle. Boma state information minister John Achuan said in a phone interview with Sudan Tribune on Tuesday that the raider went away with the cattle in the direction of Bor but declined to provide further details.

"They (attackers) are well armed," said Achuan.

Jonglei state governor’s statement did not deny or confirm any cattle raiding but insisted on finding a final solution to insecurity in the region.

“The way forward is to bring the chiefs of Boma and Jonglei States who are in charge of the youth on the table to discuss, recommend and implement the mechanism for a quick, urgent and comprehensive solution to the ongoing cattle raiding, child abduction and killing in our region,” Aguer said.

Bor and Murle tribesmen in former Jonglei state – now divided into five states along tribal lines - often accuse each other of child abduction, cattle raiding and deadly on attacks on rival’s villages. Attempts by the state government to restore law and order through peaceful resolution have been fruitful.

