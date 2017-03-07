Sudan’s Bashir discuss “major investments” with UAE companies

March 7, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Tuesday has discussed “major investment projects” with a delegation representing a number of companies from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said Sudan’s Investment Minister.

Sudanese President Omer Hassan al-Bashir (C) flanked by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (L) and UAE Vice-President Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (R) in Abu Dhabi on 22 February 2015

Sudan’s Investment Minister Mudathir Abdel-Ghani told reporters following the meeting that al-Bashir instructed the concerned bodies to give special attention to Arab investments and in particular UAE’s investments.

He pointed that the delegation has discussed with al-Bashir major investment projects in the fields of services, minerals, industry and hotels besides farming and production schemes in the North State.

“The meeting is a continuation of the talks that has begun in Abu Dhabi. We have prepared the projects and we would proceed with its implementation according to the president’s directives,” he said.

During his visit last month, al-Bashir discussed with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan ways to enhance economic and development cooperation. The Sudanese President pointed that directives were issued to the UAE ministers to work with Sudan in the various fields.

According to Abdel-Ghani, the meeting discussed the current production projects especially the fattening and slaughter houses schemes besides the vegetables and oilseeds projects.

“We have developed an integrated vision in coordination with the industrial sector and now we are in the process of determining the sites and signing the contracts,” he said

The Sudanese minister pointed that the delegation includes representatives of various UAE companies registered in Europe.

Sudan managed to achieve a breakthrough in ties with UAE after a long period of strained relations over Khartoum’s close ties with Tehran.

UAE is in a long-standing territorial dispute with Iran over the three Gulf islands of Abu Musa and Greater and Lesser Tunb.

Iran refuses international arbitration over the dispute and insists that its sovereignty over the islands is non-negotiable.

In 2014, Sudanese authorities ordered the closure of Iranian cultural centre in the capital Khartoum, and other states in a move which was seen as a gesture to the Arab Gulf states.

The estimated size of UAE investments in Sudan is $11 billion approximately, of which about $5 billion are projects in progress while the rest are still in pre-execution phase.

In May 2015, Sudan said it offered UAE’s companies $59 billion investment opportunities mainly in agricultural projects.

