Qatari mediator says any new peace agreement can be added to Doha document

March 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the international follow-up committee for peace implementation, and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister, Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud, Monday proposed to insert an any new deal with the holdout groups as an annex to the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD) but ruled out opening a new process.

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Abdullah bin Ahmed al-Mahmoud chairs the 11th meeting of the the International Follow-up Committee for DDPD Implementation in Khartoum on May 9, 2016 (ST Photo)

Last year, the two groups held two meetings with the Qatari minister in Paris and Doha where they proposed to open the Doha framework for discussions or to keep it as such and engage in a new parallel process.

Speaking in Khartoum after a regular meeting of the international follow-up committee Al-Mahmoud told reporters that the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi said ready for a new peace process to end Darfur where the DDPD can be discussed and amended.

"This is almost impossible and cannot be implemented because the others (the signatories) do not accept and it would put us in a big maze." stressing that the rejection to open the document does not represent Qatar’s vision alone, but the entire international community.

He further disclosed that in the meeting held in Doha attended by the Darfur joint peace mediator and the former U.S. special envoy it was agreed that opening the DDPD would destroy the peace process and bring the crisis back.

"Anyone who wants to join the DDPD is welcome. He has to sign a cessation of hostilities agreement and then enter into negotiations on the basis of the Doha document. The agreement they reach (with the government) will be a considered as a protocol to be added to the Document," he said.

JEM and SLM-MM are part of a process led by the African Union mediation to achieve a comprehensive solution, ending the armed conflicts in Darfur region and the Two Areas.

Last August two group demanded Khartoum to accept to open the DDOP for negotiations before to sign a cessation of hostilities. The demand infuriated the mediation considering that it was a breach for the Roadmap Agreement pointing it would be discussed ulteriorly at a different stage.

However, the two groups said the government delegation had clearly said during the negotiations it would refuse any discussion on the Doha framework text.

The two groups say the DDPD need to be improved and the compensation be reevaluated, adding that it failed to provide protection to the civilian and to ensure their return to their home areas. Further they demand to review the wealth distribution and power sharing chapters.

Al-Mahmoud admitted that the return of refugees and displaced people to their areas has not yet been implemented, stressing to the disarmament demobilisation and reintegration process should prioritized at this stage.

He said that 10,015 fighters belonging to the signatory movements have been demobilised during the two year period of 2015-2016 while 6,800 fighters have been integrated during the same period. He added that 9,185 others will be integrated or demolished in the next stage.

The Qatari deputy prime minister also announced the start of the construction in Darfur of 10 service complexes costing $ 70 million, and the establishment of the long time awaited Darfur Reconstruction Bank.

