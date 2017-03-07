Former Lol state minister under house arrest

March 6, 2017 (WAU) – The ex-labour minister for Lol, one of South Sudan’s new states, Manoon Aleu Jok has been placed under house arrest.
“Since Friday last week, Manoon Aleu has been asked to stay in door by the state authority fending for a serious investigation over the embezzlement charge,” William Deng, an area MP, said.
The ex-minister, according to the lawmaker, was sacked last month for allegedly embezzling 800,000 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP).
“If a government official does this, the higher authority within the institution have an obligation to apprehend such a person and its why Jok was arrested as investigations go on,” said Deng.
“Through the help of the state’s attorney general and state judiciary officials, the government is keen to reach the truth,” he added.
However, Sudan Tribune was unable to reach the ex-labour minister on the matter.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)
International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)
The Red Army of South Sudan in perspective 2017-03-02 07:51:28 By Steve Paterno The Red Army, popularly known as the Lost Boys and Girls of South Sudan has of late being grabbing news headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the centre of this controversy of (...)
MORE