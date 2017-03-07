Former Lol state minister under house arrest

March 6, 2017 (WAU) – The ex-labour minister for Lol, one of South Sudan’s new states, Manoon Aleu Jok has been placed under house arrest.

“Since Friday last week, Manoon Aleu has been asked to stay in door by the state authority fending for a serious investigation over the embezzlement charge,” William Deng, an area MP, said.

The ex-minister, according to the lawmaker, was sacked last month for allegedly embezzling 800,000 South Sudanese Pounds (SSP).

“If a government official does this, the higher authority within the institution have an obligation to apprehend such a person and its why Jok was arrested as investigations go on,” said Deng.

“Through the help of the state’s attorney general and state judiciary officials, the government is keen to reach the truth,” he added.

However, Sudan Tribune was unable to reach the ex-labour minister on the matter.

(ST)