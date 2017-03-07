 
 
 
Chad vows to continue efforts to convince Darfur rebels to join peace process

March 6, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Chadian Foreign Minister Hussein Taha Ibrahim Monday said his government would continue its efforts to convince the holdout armed movements to join the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD).

JPEG - 38.8 kb
Sudanese president Omer Hassan al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart, Idriss Deby, wave to the crowd after launching the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, on 8 February 2012 (Photo: Reuters)

On Monday, Taha discussed with his Sudanese counterpart Ibrahim Ghandour in Khartoum ways to promote bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Chadian top diplomat said the two countries share identical goals and objectives, describing the bilateral relations as “strategic”.

He expressed his thanks to his Sudanese counterpart for the support and congratulatory message he had received on the occasion of his appointment as foreign minister.

Taha further pointed out that his country will continue its efforts to urge the holdout Darfur rebel groups to join the DDPD in order to achieve peace and stability in both countries.

Qatar brokered the Darfur peace negotiations which resulted in the signing of the DDPD by the Sudanese government and the Liberation and Justice Movement (LJM) in July 2011. However, the major rebel groups didn’t join the deal.

For his part, Ghandour expressed appreciation for the role played by the Chadian President Idriss Deby to achieve peace and stability in Sudan, pointing to Chad’s efforts to ensure the success of the various peace talks with Darfur groups.

He added the two countries enjoy a high level of coordination in regional and international forums, calling for the need to adequately arrange for the coming session of the joint ministerial committee between the two countries.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalisation agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

