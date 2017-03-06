 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 6 March 2017

Ex-South Sudan army general forms new rebel movement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 6, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s former deputy chief of staff for logistics, Lt. General Thomas Cirillo Swaka has formed a new rebel group, seeking to against the Juba regime under President Salva Kiir.

PNG - 200 kb
Lt. Gen. Thomas Cirino Swaka, the SPLA deputy chief of general staff for training (youtube photo)

Swaka, who now heads the National Salvation Front (NAS), quit the military, accusing its leadership of running the army on ethnic lines.

“The National Salvation Front (NAS) is convinced that to restore sanity and normalcy in our country, Kiir must go, he must vacate the office without further bloodshed,” he wrote on Monday.

The former army official vowed to ensure all means are used to restore law, order and ensure respect for human rights in the country.

NAS, it leader said, strongly advocates for national co-existence, ideals of free, sovereign and a democratically-governed nation.

“Thus, with a clear conscience and with determination, we declare the birth of a citizen-imposed change,” partly reads Swaka’s letter.

The former army official said his rebel movement would respond to the call for unified resistance against President Kiir’s government, using all means that would be available, feasible and effective.

“It is in this spirit of dedication to the cause of our people that I, General Thomas Cirillo Swaka, on behalf of the National Salvation Front, solemnly declare the launching of the National Salvation Front (NAS) on this 6th Day of March, 2017,” further noted the letter.

The new rebel movement, said Swaka, will vigorously use all means at its disposal after the Juba regime created a “highly selfish class that ensures its continued existence for the singular purpose of illicitly amassing personal and family wealth”.

The former top military said the objective of the regime to amass resources at the expense of development and common goal.

In a six-page letter issued last month, Swaka claimed the country was dominated by Dinka tribe and the army turned into tribal militia that "targets non-Dinka ethnicities".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 March 22:09, by deng

    after escaping with $10 millions, he formed (NAS)and now, he has not seen enough equatorians fleeing to Uganda and so he wanted to add more suffering to the wounded already. Good luck pretender thief. You’all suppose to evacuate leadership not only Salva Kiir. You are should say thank you to Kiir for letting you steal that money.

    repondre message

  • 6 March 22:10, by Dinka-Defender-General

    General Cirillo, remember if Machar and his supporters couldn’t topple the regime, your chance of overthrowing Kiir government is slim or deadlock. You will never go nowhere. Just ask Machar for any advice before you create more problems and get kill for no reason. You was supposed to form non military political party if you want to topple the government. Just think out the box.

    repondre message

    • 6 March 22:27, by South South

      Any rebellion in Equatoria to be strong must get big support either from DRC or Uganda or Kenya. Any rebellion in Upper Nile must get big support from Ethiopia or Sudan. All these coin rebellions in South Sudan will never change anything. The only thing they will do is causing suffer to our people including rebels’ immediate families. No single sign that Uganda, Kenya or DRC will change soon.

      repondre message

    • 6 March 23:18, by Ajongtar

      Consider Kiir is Gone, we are going to close Nimule boarder by April 2017, by June we are advancing to Torit, July YEI, Aug Yambio, Sep Juba, Dec Republic of Equatoria 2018....
      Government of Technocrats.

      repondre message

  • 6 March 22:37, by Abuk-tier

    It’s worth noted that Kiir’s and company kleptocratic regime ends is in sight. With proliferation of current rebellions, the naysayers should pinch themselves and/or wake up to a new reality in South Sudan. Conventional wisdom dictates "Don’t undermine the power of silent majority, you can bully people to some extend, payback is a bitch, however"! Juba, JCE for that matter are sweating badly!

    repondre message

  • 6 March 23:06, by pabaak

    So Sudantribune is quick to know this news, forming tribal motivated criminal group will solve non of your problems, but just the follow of foot steps of others, this time God is bringing peace because those who are undermining the stability of the Country are going out one by one . what understand is about bad governance of its about enemy woking within and find it difficult to make

    repondre message

    • 6 March 23:16, by pabaak

      meaningful impact so he decided to try this one but he forget his demise may be just around the corner. people of south sudan has enough of suffering from these renegades, this is not a time for getting into power by violence if you think you’re worth while then why wait for elections if you think have people who can support your rebellion.

      repondre message

  • 6 March 23:20, by Ajongtar

    Consider Kiir is Gone, we are going to close Nimule boarder by April 2017, by June we are advancing to Torit, July YEI, Aug Yambio, Sep Juba, Dec Republic of Equatoria 2018....
    Government of Technocrats.

    repondre message

  • 7 March 00:45, by john akeen

    That’s fine; we will take care of all of this Rebels soon,and I just want you to put this in your mind, President Kiir his not going anywhere until you surrender,and you know very-well Omar Beshir still in the Sudanese office until today, why I’m I saying this? because there is no Rebel in this world can take any country government out by war

    repondre message

  • 7 March 01:17, by lino

    It looks the situation is getting worst with now Equatorians taking up arms. Tribal Wars are on the folks; it is to solve our problems peacefully!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)

The Red Army of South Sudan in perspective 2017-03-02 07:51:28 By Steve Paterno The Red Army, popularly known as the Lost Boys and Girls of South Sudan has of late being grabbing news headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the centre of this controversy of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.