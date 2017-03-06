FVP Gai praises Sudan humanitarian support for South Sudanese refugees

March 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai praised the Sudanese government for its humanitarian support to the South Sudanese refugees, says a statement released by the foreign ministry in Khartoum on Sunday.
- South Sudan’s first Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the UN General Assembly (UN Photo/Cia Pak)
According to the Sudanese mission in Geneva Taban made his remarks during a meeting held with African group on the sidelines of the 34th Human Rights Council Session i n Geneva.
Gai "pointed to the Sudanese government’s cooperation with the South Sudan to overcome the current (crisis) particularly in the field of humanitarian aid," said the statement.
He said that the White Nile border state is receiving many refugees from South Sudan, praising the assistance it provides to them.
He further "called on African governments to provide support to the Government of South Sudan to overcome the difficult humanitarian situation," said the statement.
Sudan already hosts nearly 330, 000 South Sudanese who have fled the civil war that erupted in their country in mid-December 2013. They joined nearly 500,000 who preferred not to return to the new nation after its secession from the north in 2011.
The UN refugee agency recently said tens of thousands of South Sudanese are expected to pour into Sudan in the months ahead.
South Sudan declared famine in parts of Unity State, saying 100, 000 people face starvation and another million are on the brink of famine.
(ST)
