Tonj state Governor releases two detained political figures

March 6, 2017 (JUBA)- The governor of Tonj, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states, Akec Tong Aleu, has released two senior area politicians who were arrested in 2016 for meeting rebel leader, Riek Machar.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
Akec Tong Aleu (ST Photo)

Andrew Kuac Mayol and William Wol Mayom Bol have been in detention for more than six months after Tonj state government suspected them of changing political allegiance from the ruling party (SPLM) to the armed opposition faction.

The two officials were detained in July 2016 after allegedly meeting with the former vice president Riek Machar in April 2016 following his return to Juba in preparation for the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement.

Mayol was a political advisor in the state government while Mayom was former commissioner of Tonj South county.

Both officials confirmed interviews with Sudan Tribune on Sunday they have been released without trial. They also said they did not know the cause of their detention and do not intend to open any court case.

“In politics, you can be framed, accused and arrested. So I am not surprised of my arrest and I am not also bitter with anybody. I thank the authorities for our release and to forward to working together to move our country forward”, Mayol, a veteran politician from the area told Sudan Tribune.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 March 09:02, by Theallseeingeye

    In S.sudan you can be arrest or detaine for any period of time base on assumption and imagination (just without any single convenient evidence or reason). and when you are released you will have to thank and praise the authorities. what a rule of law!?!?!?!?!?!?

    repondre message

  • 6 March 09:21, by Uncle J

    Andrew Kuac Mayol is not supposed to back down by thanking authorities under dictatorship governor Akec Tong Aleu. Where was the youth supporting the most popular politician like Andrew Kuac when he was locked up behind doors for six month??? if the youth let the dictatorship governor continues apply unnecessary force to silence people, then he will run Tonj State like his property

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

