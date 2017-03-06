Tonj state Governor releases two detained political figures

March 6, 2017 (JUBA)- The governor of Tonj, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states, Akec Tong Aleu, has released two senior area politicians who were arrested in 2016 for meeting rebel leader, Riek Machar.
- Akec Tong Aleu (ST Photo)
Andrew Kuac Mayol and William Wol Mayom Bol have been in detention for more than six months after Tonj state government suspected them of changing political allegiance from the ruling party (SPLM) to the armed opposition faction.
The two officials were detained in July 2016 after allegedly meeting with the former vice president Riek Machar in April 2016 following his return to Juba in preparation for the implementation of the 2015 peace agreement.
Mayol was a political advisor in the state government while Mayom was former commissioner of Tonj South county.
Both officials confirmed interviews with Sudan Tribune on Sunday they have been released without trial. They also said they did not know the cause of their detention and do not intend to open any court case.
“In politics, you can be framed, accused and arrested. So I am not surprised of my arrest and I am not also bitter with anybody. I thank the authorities for our release and to forward to working together to move our country forward”, Mayol, a veteran politician from the area told Sudan Tribune.
(ST)
