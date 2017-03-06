 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 6 March 2017

S. Sudanese rebels, army clash in Eastern Equatoria state

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 5, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese rebel (SPLA-IO) official said their troops clashed with pro-government forces in Eastern Equatoria state, after the latter allegedly attempted to attack their base.

JPEG - 26 kb
South Sudanese SPLA soldiers in Pageri in Eastern Equatoria state on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Samir Bol)

The rebel spokesperson, Col. William Gatjiath Deng, said thousands of government troops were involved, but were repulsed after they attempted to retake the SPLA-IO Anyanya division headquarters.

“On Saturday morning of March 04, 2017, heavily armed Mathiang Anyor of about one thousand (1000) attempted to attack the Headquarters of the SPLA-IO Anyanya Division under the command of Cdr Major General Patrick Ohiti Chapuho at Gong. In their attempt to attack the SPLA-IO bases in and around Torit, the Mathiang Anyor used two routes, one through Imilai via Hilieu and the other through Moti via Enyif,” he said in a statement.

The official also reported what he described as the “massive” deployment of government soldiers in Imatong, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states for possible attacks on rebel forces.

During the attack, he claimed, one Captain Stephen Wani defected to the rebels, due to the “mistreatment of non-Dinka colleagues”.

“In the heavy fighting that ensued, the JCE [Jieng Council of Elders] Mathiang Anyor suffered a discouraging pursuit and by around 3 pm South Sudan times the entire Mathiang Anyor was defeated, pushed and contained inside Torit. As is their habit since December 2013 when Salva Kiir imposed this war on the people of South Sudan, Mathiang Anyor, however, managed to loot and burn down one of the Ifwothu villages,” further noted the rebel spokesperson.

He claimed 77 government soldiers were killed during the attack, although Sudan Tribune could not independently verify the claim.

On Friday, the head of the U.N mission in South Sudan urged the political leadership to support its people in the wake of the famine declared in the war-torn nation.

“Those affected by the humanitarian crisis are still citizens of this young country, and they deserve protection,” said David Shearer, adding “But the constant fighting shows they are getting none. Instead, they are bearing the brunt."

Shearer, in the statement extended to Sudan Tribune reiterated the U.N’s call for a complete cessation of hostilities between all those who are involved in the conflict.

Famine has hit parts of Unity state. Since then, humanitarian agencies and non-governmental organizations have evacuated from the heart of the afflicted-area due to threats of resumed fighting between the army and the SPLA-IO.

U.N agencies estimate that about 5.5 million people will have no reliable source of food by July.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 March 07:25, by aborigin

    It is high time we leave these madness and focus on peaceful coexistence.. we are losing our people for nothing.

    repondre message

    • 6 March 08:06, by Lango2010

      Stop the madness of propagating lies. this is the same claim i read in Nyamilepia yesterday, and if it true were are the causalities and dead on the other side of coin. let me hope the SPLA force were fighting the spiritual powers but not people. secondly i don’t support any victory claim by both side because those dying are our citizen and the nation is the looser. let embrace peace, cont....

      repondre message

      • 6 March 08:14, by Lango2010

        i say let embrace peace among ourselves because we still have many enemies to fight with on our borders, i think we shall be regreting in near future if the real enemy comes to challlenge us.

        repondre message

    • 6 March 08:16, by Midit Mitot

      Peace with (STD) Stephen Taban Deng and Salva Kiir will not help this country, mark my words, STD has no forces in the busy, how will he bring peace to the entire nation? let us be frank South Sudanese.

      repondre message

      • 6 March 08:23, by Midit Mitot

        Lango 2010,
        God can stand with some which is doing good things, SPLA-IG of Mathaing Anyoor are murdering civilians, robbing civil properties, raping vulnerable ladies etc, do you think God can help them? Am sorry! many of you guys have chronic trauma.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)

The Red Army of South Sudan in perspective 2017-03-02 07:51:28 By Steve Paterno The Red Army, popularly known as the Lost Boys and Girls of South Sudan has of late being grabbing news headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the centre of this controversy of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.