 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 6 March 2017

1.5 million S. Sudan refugees fled to neighbouring nations: UNHCR

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 5, 2016 (JUBA) – An estimated 1.5 million refugees have fled the fighting and famine in South Sudan to its neighbouring countries, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Thursday.

JPEG - 51.3 kb
South Sudanese children play in Al-Alagaya camp in White Nile State, Sudan (Photo UNHCR)

Charlie Yaxley, a spokesman for UNHCR in Uganda, said the refugee agency estimated the total number of South Sudanese who fled to neighbouring nations at 1.5 million, with half of them said to be living in Uganda.

“We have already in the first two months of this year received 120, 00 new arrivals. If this rate of inflow continues actually that figure for 2017 will be far higher,” said Yaxley.

He, however, disclosed that with thousands of new arrivals every day, the refugee agency has already planned for 300,000 this year.

The world’s youngest nation formed after splitting from the north in 2011, declared famine in parts of Unity State, saying 100, 000 people face starvation and another million are on the brink of famine.

The UN refugee agency recently said tens of thousands of South Sudanese are expected to pour into Sudan in the months ahead.

Sudan already hosts nearly 330, 000 South Sudanese who have fled the civil war that erupted in their country in mid-December 2013.

The UNHCR and its partners have appealed for $166.65 million to meet the needs of South Sudanese refugees in Sudan this year, but have reportedly managed to raise just 5% of that target so far.

U.N agencies estimate that about 5.5 million people will have no reliable source of food by July.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 March 08:43, by doot

    "The spokesman said:1.5 million South Sudan fled to neighboring nations".This number is a wake-up call for spokesman/UNCHR to speak to various aid donors,to double their efforts,and to provide additional aid for 1.5 millions.As many as 12000 new arrivals,first two months of this year had a higher influx of refugees compared to the first two months of last year.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)

The Red Army of South Sudan in perspective 2017-03-02 07:51:28 By Steve Paterno The Red Army, popularly known as the Lost Boys and Girls of South Sudan has of late being grabbing news headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the centre of this controversy of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.