Sudanese families concerned by continued detention of their daughters

March 5, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Two Sudanese families expressed Sunday their deep concern for the continued detention of their two daughters by the security apparatus despite an order by the prosecutor to release them.

JPEG - 35.2 kb
Mudawi Ibrahim

Tasneem Taha al-Zaki a 25-year lawyer in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state and Nora Obaid, a 40-years accountant of a firm "Lamda", owned by the detained rights defenders Mudawi Ibrahim, the two women have detained on 12 December.

While Ibrahim who has been arrested since the 7th of December without charges until now. However, media outlets close to the ruling National Congress Party claimed his involvement in a report the government contests about the use of chemical weapons in Darfur.

Nora’s sister, Nazik Obaid told Sudan Tribune that her sister and al-Zaki, which had been held in a section for the detainees held by National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) at the Women’s Prison in Omdurman, have been transferred to an apartment in Arkaweet neighbourhood in Khartoum since last Tuesday.

She further said that the prosecutor has ordered their release them after a meeting with them on Thursday.

Nazik Obaid said her sister now has a cell phone and can communicate with them since Tuesday. "She told us she had been taken to a doctor after suffering from anaemia," Nazik added.

She further wondered why the NISS continues to hold the two females despite the prosecutor’s order. "The security agents told my sister that their case is at the office of NISS director," Nazik said.

Also, a member of Tasneem al-Zaki family confirmed Sudan Tribune on the condition of anonymity that they are aware that their daughter is now held in an apartment in Arkaweet despite the decision of the prosecutor.

Sudanese authorities detain Mudawi Ibrahim without charging him with a criminal offence until now. However, media outlets close to the ruling National Congress Party purported that the right defender participated in the elaboration of a report about the use of chemical weapons in Darfur released last year.

Rihab al-Sadiq, a lawyer member of the defence team, said the prosecutor office told them that their seek to get a judicial confession from the two women to use as an evidence in Ibrahim’s trial.

The lawyer who was talking to Sudan Tribune on Sunday added she has learnt from al-Zaki they have been well treated by the security service but their families are not allowed to meet them.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

