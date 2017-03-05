 
 
 
Over 5,000 displaced from Lou Nuer areas of Jonglei state

March 4, 2017 (BOR) - Thousands of civilians displaced from Lou Nuer areas of Bieh state arrived in Panyang county of Duk in Jonglei state, where lack of food and water have been identified as major challenges.

JPEG - 13.4 kb
The map of Jonglei state in red

The commissioner of Panyang county, Peter Latjor said 5,625 individuals had already arrived in his county, with some more families still arriving, citing lack of basic needs, food water and medicines as the major problems facing both local and displaced communities.

“5,625 people arrived from Uror when I was there, and some people were still arriving when I left the area. These include the families that came from Juba Protection of Civilians [POCs], but could not reach home when the SPLA entered Uror. There is hunger, no food, no water, no medicines. These are the main problems in my county”, he told Sudan Tribune.

There have been reports that relative calm had returned in Uror, although there are still fears of possible attacks from the two warring parties on the other, which could also result in to civilian casualties.

Latjor urged aid agencies to move in and support the affected people.

“This hunger is on a large scale and urgent support from humanitarian actors is needed to reduce it. That is why I came to Bor to talk to non-governmental organizations if there can help. Among the civilians are women, children and elderly people”, he added.

Latjor said relative peace between the Dinka communities in Duk county and the Lou Nuer made it easier for the displaced persons to be hosted by local communities.

U.N agencies estimate that about 5.5 million people will have no reliable source of food by July.

(ST)

  5 March 08:07, by Kush Natives

    What’s the route cause for the displacements? Because, there’s no mention of such of displacement cause. I am still waiting from the article poster, just for the feedback.

