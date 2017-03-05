 
 
 
S. Sudanese political leaders need to support people: U.N

March 4, 2017 (JUBA) – The head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan, David Shearer has called on the political leadership to support its people in the wake of the famine declared in the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 17.6 kb
David Shearer (Getty Images)

Some 100,000 people, government and three U.N agencies said, face starvation in a country hit by conflict since mid-December 2013.

Shearer, in a statement, appealed to local authorities in the young nation to provide humanitarian access to people most in need.

Shearer, also the special representative of the Secretary-General in the country, said he was concerned at how little a response to the plight of these people has been heard from South Sudan leaders.

On 20 February, famine was declared in parts of Unity state. Since then, humanitarian agencies and non-governmental organizations evacuated the heart of the afflicted-area, a town called Mayendit, due to threats of resumed fighting between the South Sudanese army (SPLA) and the armed opposition forces (SPLA-IO).

“Those affected by the humanitarian crisis are still citizens of this young country, and they deserve protection,” said Shearer, in reference to the women and children most affected by the crisis.

“But the constant fighting shows they are getting none. Instead, they are bearing the brunt,” he added.

Shearer, in the statement, further reiterated the U.N’s call for a complete cessation of hostilities between all those who are involved in the conflict.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

