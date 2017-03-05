March 4, 2017 (JUBA) – The head of the United Nations mission in South Sudan, David Shearer has called on the political leadership to support its people in the wake of the famine declared in the war-torn nation.
- David Shearer (Getty Images)
Some 100,000 people, government and three U.N agencies said, face starvation in a country hit by conflict since mid-December 2013.
Shearer, in a statement, appealed to local authorities in the young nation to provide humanitarian access to people most in need.
Shearer, also the special representative of the Secretary-General in the country, said he was concerned at how little a response to the plight of these people has been heard from South Sudan leaders.
On 20 February, famine was declared in parts of Unity state. Since then, humanitarian agencies and non-governmental organizations evacuated the heart of the afflicted-area, a town called Mayendit, due to threats of resumed fighting between the South Sudanese army (SPLA) and the armed opposition forces (SPLA-IO).
“Those affected by the humanitarian crisis are still citizens of this young country, and they deserve protection,” said Shearer, in reference to the women and children most affected by the crisis.
“But the constant fighting shows they are getting none. Instead, they are bearing the brunt,” he added.
Shearer, in the statement, further reiterated the U.N’s call for a complete cessation of hostilities between all those who are involved in the conflict.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)
International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)
The Red Army of South Sudan in perspective 2017-03-02 07:51:28 By Steve Paterno The Red Army, popularly known as the Lost Boys and Girls of South Sudan has of late being grabbing news headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the centre of this controversy of (...)
MORE