 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 5 March 2017

South Sudan hikes passport and national ID fees

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 3, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese minister for finance has officially announced a hike in fees for the country’s national identification cards, passport, visas and other personal documents.

JPEG - 11.2 kb
A South Sudanese passport (VOA/Karim Zeitvogel)

The undersecretary in the finance ministry, Agak Achuil Lual, said the fees are in accordance with the 2016/2017 financial year budget.

“This is a rates under the taxation amendment Act 2016/2017 directs all government institutions in charge of non-oil revenue collection to readjust their fees,” said Lual.

“In compliance, on Wednesday this week, the Directorate of Nationality and Passports launched the new fees for a regular passport, with changes from 315 to 4,410 South Sudanese Pounds,” he added.

Also, a nationality certificate, which initially costs SSP 45, is now 4,000.

According to the office of the undersecretary, the finance ministry has asked all the state directorates for passport and immigration to implement the order from Wednesday, 1 March, 2017.

On Wednesday, Wau state deputy director for passport, nationality and immigration Col. Abdarahman Manyang officially dismissed ongoing allegations that the directorate of the nationality, passport and immigration has increased charges for national documents.

Manyang explained that their department in Wau did not receive any official circular from the national headquarters on the matter.

“The issue of increasing fees of passport or nationality certificates. Up to this movement for me is a ramous, no any official circular that has reach our office in regard to the increment to the fees,” he said.

“Until this movement, there is no official circular from our headquarters in regard to the increment. So we are hearing ramous like you. People are paying 45 pounds for nationality certificate, they are paying 315 pounds for passport, until the movement we are talking, no any increment until this movement,” he added.

The have been similar increments on work permits for foreigners in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)

The Red Army of South Sudan in perspective 2017-03-02 07:51:28 By Steve Paterno The Red Army, popularly known as the Lost Boys and Girls of South Sudan has of late being grabbing news headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the centre of this controversy of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.