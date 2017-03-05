Gogrial state information minister sworn in, urges unity

March 3, 2017 (JUBA) - The newly-appointed information minister for South Sudan’s Gogrial state has officially been sworn in at an occasion in which he pledged to work with the governor and the people of the state to forge a common understanding.

Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

This comes days after Governor Gregory Deng Kuac Aduol, issued an executive order sacking deputy governor and appointing information minister, Ariech Mayar Ariech.

The new official has been a longtime ally of the incumbent governor and a close friend to the family of president S to which the governor belongs.

AriecG, in a statement, thanked his constituents for electing him into parliament in 2010 as an area representative, a position he has retained since his election in 2010.

“I must first give special thanks and appreciations to my great people of Kuac-Ayok Magong who overwhelmingly voted me into respective parliament of Former Warrap and now GSLA [Gogrial state Legislative Assembly] exactly in 2010 Sudan general elections. My second thank goes to H.E. Gen. Gregory Deng Kuac Aduol, Governor of Gogrial state for giving trust and confident by appointing me as his government’s spokesman”, the statement reads in part

The minister, in the statement, also extended his heartfelt appreciation and thanks of support to members of his family and friends.

Ariech apologized to those he might have hurt during political fights to support him.

“I must also apologize to all those I might have hurt politically whether intentional or unknowingly during my time of intense political campaign in-favor of our current governor and do hereby calling for unity among ourselves and instead I urge you to forge common understanding in order to concentrate on delivering services to the people of Gogrial," he said.

(ST)