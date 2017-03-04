 
 
 
Visiting speaker urges Washington to lift Sudan from list of terror

Speaker Ibrahim Ahmed Omer (C) speaks in a press conference held in Washington on 4 March 2017 (SUNA Photo)
March 4, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Assembly Speaker, Ibrahim Ahmed Omer, Saturday has defended his country’s record in the fight against terrorism calling upon Washington to lift Sudan’s name from the list of states sponsors of terror.

Omer who is currently visiting the U.S. said in a meeting with some American journalists in Washington that counter-terrorism reports underlined Khartoum’s cooperation in the fight against terror.

He stressed that Sudan is now one of the most stable countries in the region which qualified it to launch a number of initiatives to achieve stability in the neighbouring nations.

“Sudan is considered one of the most contributing countries to counter-terrorism efforts,” he said.

Omer renewed call for Washington to lift Sudan’s name from the U.S. list of states sponsors of terror.

The speaker said he held talks with some Congressmen and briefed them on the recent political developments in his country, saying Sudan’s stability would make it possible to benefit from its huge resources.

Sudan was placed on the U.S. terrorism list in 1993 over allegations it was harbouring Islamist militants working against regional and international targets.

Last January, former President Barack Obama eased the 19-year economic and trade sanctions on Sudan. The decision came as a response to the collaboration of the Sudanese government on various issues including the fight against terrorism.

However, the East African remains in the U.S terror list since August 12, 1993. Khartoum at the time was accused of harbouring al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Earlier this week, after a meeting with the visiting Sudanese speaker, U.S. Congressman Jim McGovern said opposed to the decision of President Barak Obama to ease economic sanctions against the Sudanese government.

Next June, several U.S. administration agencies will decide to confirm the decision of President Obama to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan or to maintain it.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

