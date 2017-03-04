March 3, 2017 (BOR)- The international humanitarian medical group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders Friday announced its exit from Bor state hospital following the successful implementation of a training programme in cooperation with the state Ministry of Health (MoH).

MSF field Coordinator, Mr Shaukat Muttaqi taking to ST in Bor state hospital

According to MSF field Coordinator, Mr Shaukat Muttaqi MSF decided to pull out its medical staff from Bor, following the completion of their assignment which they had been implementing for nearly three years.

“MSF is pulling out its medical support in Bor state hospital because we have like completed our program here. We came here with the objective of capacity building of the national staff that are working in Bor state hospital. The objectives that were assigned to us and we had agreed with the ministry of health, we had fulfilled them and based on completion of that, we are pulling out medical our team from the ground,” Muttaqi explained to Sudan Tribune on Thursday in Bor.

In the last three years of engagement, MSF trained 70 medical staff in various disciplines including paediatric care, outpatient consultations, immunisation, emergency and surgical care, pharmacy management, sterilisation, waste management, laundry services and in the running and maintenance of a laboratory in Bor state hospital.

“We were here for like almost three years, teaching and doing the classroom training MoH Staff, based on the completion of only those objectives, we feel that the staff are now competent enough to support the medical activities in the hospital,” Muttaqi continued.

MSF also conducted training in the Primary Healthcare centres and Units [PHCC & PHCU] in Twic East and Bor. MSF had recently responded to Cholera in the islands of Bor and Twic East by providing training to the health care staff on how best they can help the victims.

Apart from providing medical supply in the hospital and capacity building to the staff, doctors without borders had also intervened in different areas. Its team provided support to provide 151 surgeries, and 431 patients were admitted in the hospital’s surgical ward, supported consultation for 1,390 outpatients and treated 3,415 people in the hospital’s emergency department. 8, 982 children were also vaccinated, 1,802 paediatric patients were treated in the wards as well.

MSF is also operating in areas like Malut, Lankien Bentiu, Yuai and Malakal and Mayom.

Ministry of health had also reported a shortage of drugs in its stores, since November 2016.

Abraham Garang Dau, the state drug storekeeper, said some basic medicines for emergencies had been in stock to help them to response to few emergency cases. He further added this limited their capacity to treat everyone that come the government owned hospital.

