South Sudan army arrests soldiers accused of mass rape: spokesperson

March 3, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s army Friday announced the arrest of three soldiers accused of committing gross human rights violations including mass rape of women and girls in a village south of Juba.

Military spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang told reporters that three soldiers have been arrested after they were identified by the victims of the assault, which occurred in Kubi, some 50 kilometres from Juba.

The army made the arrest after community leaders reported at least 11 people were raped.

He the decision of the command to arrest the soldiers demonstrate to the citizens and the entire world that rape and other acts of atrocities are sanctioned by the government, saying it has never been a policy to rape women and burn down villages.

South Sudanese government has repeatedly been accused of reluctance to identify and arrest perpetrators of various crimes, dropping confidence in the government and assurances of commitment to maintaining rule of law and order.

While President Kiir and members of his administration has repeatedly vowed to punish perpetrators, the United Nations and various human right organisations have expressed concerns about the prevailing widespread of impunity for rights abuses.

(ST)