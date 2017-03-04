 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 4 March 2017

South Sudan army arrests soldiers accused of mass rape: spokesperson

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Brigadier General Lul Ruai Koang, SPLA spokesperson, is seen at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)

March 3, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s army Friday announced the arrest of three soldiers accused of committing gross human rights violations including mass rape of women and girls in a village south of Juba.

Military spokesperson Lul Ruai Koang told reporters that three soldiers have been arrested after they were identified by the victims of the assault, which occurred in Kubi, some 50 kilometres from Juba.

The army made the arrest after community leaders reported at least 11 people were raped.

He the decision of the command to arrest the soldiers demonstrate to the citizens and the entire world that rape and other acts of atrocities are sanctioned by the government, saying it has never been a policy to rape women and burn down villages.

South Sudanese government has repeatedly been accused of reluctance to identify and arrest perpetrators of various crimes, dropping confidence in the government and assurances of commitment to maintaining rule of law and order.

While President Kiir and members of his administration has repeatedly vowed to punish perpetrators, the United Nations and various human right organisations have expressed concerns about the prevailing widespread of impunity for rights abuses.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 4 March 06:22, by pilot

    I doubt that Silva tribal base in Bilpam HQ can arrest those involved in raping,tuturing and killings this very last minute.Where was justice before? And when did they become democrats to arrest wrong doer.I’m very surprised that the Tribe King and his deputy Malong to do all these mess in the Country in the watch of international community and no one is saying anything.World is sleeping.

    repondre message

  • 4 March 06:37, by Kush Natives

    Positive right,SPLA/IO NEVER abide by the terrible crime of rapping their own sisters and mothers, let alone the government of people! Those who caught up with such crimes MUST be brought to justice. Indeed, this is the results of integrating undisciplined Nyagaatist into the army. I am personally blaming the president this!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)

The Red Army of South Sudan in perspective 2017-03-02 07:51:28 By Steve Paterno The Red Army, popularly known as the Lost Boys and Girls of South Sudan has of late being grabbing news headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the centre of this controversy of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.