 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 3 March 2017

S. Sudanese rebels deny alleged defection of general

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 3, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan armed opposition faction have dismissed as false reports that its director general of veterans, Stephen Gawaar Manyok defected.

JPEG - 21.2 kb
South Sudanese rebels pictured in Jonglei state on 31 January 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Goran Tomasevic)

In a statement, rebel spokesperson, William Gatjiath Deng said reports that Manyok and other generals defected from Kaldak were “baseless” rumors.

“Maj. General Stephen Gawaar Manyok who is also the director general of veterans, wounded and heroes a long with the said officers alleged to have defected, have not been defected and they are now in the GHQs [General Headquarters],” he said.

Those circulating rumour, the armed opposition’s spokesperson further said, are “enemies” who want to create cracks among officers in the rebel movement.

“The ruthless regime has failed completely since they brought so many times the foreign troops (allies) to topple down the movement and we are still standing firm and ready to fight back their bribed foreign allies,” said Gatjiath.

“The last option for the dead regime is to auction around unnecessary information against the movement as you might have seen many fake fabrications floating on the social media," he added.

The South Sudanese army (SPLA) has not yet commented on the rebels’ statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 March 11:51, by Political Affairs Advisor

    Those who faster speak or claims of somethings not exactly what it is are really wishing for outcry of others but, things never happen like the way they think things could
    Am really sorry for those who spread the measage of defection when it is not there

    repondre message

    • 3 March 12:10, by South South

      Until now we do not know what happened. Rebels of IO, no one can take their words. Sudantribune is full of lies. We are waiting from third party, SPLA, this is where we will find out what happened, for now, we have to wait for the truth to come from 3rd party.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)

The Red Army of South Sudan in perspective 2017-03-02 07:51:28 By Steve Paterno The Red Army, popularly known as the Lost Boys and Girls of South Sudan has of late being grabbing news headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the centre of this controversy of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.