Gogrial governor sacks deputy, appoints key ally information minister

March 3, 2017 (JUBA) - The governor of Gogrial state in South Sudan has issued an order sacking a deputy previously appointed by his predecessor and appointed a key political ally as the state minister of information.

Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red

Gregory Deng Kuac Aduol issued an order on Thursday evening removing Santino Akot Abiem from the position of deputy governor. Abiem was appointed into the post by his predecessor, Abraham Gum Makuac, who was removed through a republican order issued in January.

Another order appointed Ariech Mayar Ariech, a longtime political ally of the new governor and a close friend to the family of the president. Ariech was a longtime critic of the former governor Warrap, Nyandeng Malek, with whom the incumbent governor fell out due to political ambitions.

Malek was later removed from office after five years of sustained political fights led by Ariech and his allies in parliament and in other capacities in the state and at the national level.

She was ousted out of office through presidential order and replaced with her deputy, Akec Tong Aleu, who later appointed Ariech as the state minister of information but was later removed from his position less than six 6 months following the appointment after president Kiir dissolved the 10 states and increased them to 28.

The president appointed Makuac, who later formed his own cabinet without Ariech.

Politicians from the area attributed his exclusion from the new cabinet to his loyal to the incumbent governor, who was an aspirant for the same position, making governor Makuac believes the allegations of his allies Ariech did not campaign for him during lobbies because he must have been campaigning for his political ally.

Ariech told Sudan Tribune on Thursday after his appointment that he would collaboratively with governor Gregory to unite the people and move the state forward. He also committed the governor for assigning a cabinet position.

“I will work collaboratively with our governor to unite our people and move the state forward”, said Ariech, who described Governor Aduol as “a great leader”.

