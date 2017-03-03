 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 3 March 2017

U.S. legislators write to AU chief over South Sudan conflict

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 2, 2017 (JUBA)- The US legislators comprising congressmen and senators have written to the new chairperson of the African union, Mousa Faki Mahamat asking him to take extraordinary steps to avert a looming genocide in South Sudan.

JPEG - 51.3 kb
South Sudanese children play in Al-Alagaya camp in White Nile State, Sudan (Photo UNHCR)

The lawmakers argued the international community to work together to find a political solution to prevent genocide and mass atrocities from being committed in the young nation.

“We bear collective responsibility to prevent genocide and mass atrocities. The international community must work together to find a political solution. We ask that you take the extraordinary step of convening a high level meeting of regional leaders and stakeholders with the goal of averting genocide and mass atrocities in the near term and agreeing to a diplomatic roadmap leading to a lasting peace”, the joint letter dated February 24, 2017 sent by Sudan Tribune reads in part.

It further stated that lawmakers do not ignore a challenge in finding a solution, but that failure to find a solution results in the people of South Sudan paying for it.

“We are no under illusion that a solution will be easy to find. However, a everyday that we fail to do so, the people of South Sudan will suffer. Half of South Sudan’s population is in need of humanitarian aid and the number is likely to grow. People continue to be raped and murdered in their own homes. The international community must act as quickly as possible. The cost if we fail to do so is much too high. We stand ready to assist your efforts”, the lawmakers add in the letter.

They also expressed concern about reports of horrific violence against civilians and potential genocide occurring in the country if urgent political intervention is not made.

The letter highlights the plight of nearly three million people displaced as well as an estimated 50,000 killed in the violence, which broke out in South Sudan in December 2013. Of particular concern, they said, was the renewed violence in Upper Nile state capital, Malakal and the Equatoria regions, which were relatively peaceful areas.

“We write with concern about one such challenge: ongoing reports of horrific violence against civilians and potential genocide in South Sudan, and the need to arrive at a sustainable political settlement to end the civil war in that country”, further reads the petition.

“The international community must work together to find a working solution,” it added.

The congressmen and senators who signed the 24 February petition include, Benjamin Cardin, John Boozman, Edward Markey, Johny Isakson, Karen Bass, Michael Capuano, Jeffery Merkley, James Inhofe, Richard Durbin, Christopher Coons, Cory Booker and Barbara Lee.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 3 March 09:28, by Kush Natives

    U.S what’s cooking up in your mind is not making any sense here! Those who always dance and wishing our beautiful nation to fall in darkness called genocide will be externally judge by almighty father. We love this country more than anyone out there.

    repondre message

    • 3 March 10:30, by Midit Mitot

      Mr Kuch Native,
      Don,t pad-up just wait, your government failure is something known in the worldwide, it had never and never happen for a president and general chief of staffs of the country to training their own tribal Militia against other tribes, atrocities, genocide were already carried out by Mathaing Anyoor since 2013 Dec up-to date.it had already documented if you don,t have clue on it.

      repondre message

  • 3 March 09:37, by Kush Natives

    If all devils did left us alone since 2013, we would have achieved this peace. But, money makers made it difficult for this country to progress. So, I urged the U.S legislative council and Congress to halt this request immediately! RoSS president just announced March the 10th as the national day for forgiveness.
    Thanks,

    repondre message

    • 3 March 11:58, by Bazinguaboy

      WHAT? ... Afraid?

      repondre message

    • 3 March 12:43, by Eastern

      If all devils left you alone, famine would have swept off the face of the earth. Did I hear Kiir passing the begging bowl around for donors to bankroll his national dialogue? Where are Kiir’s friends who were yapping that AFRICAN PROBLEMS REQUIRE AFRICAN SOLUTION? Why can’t Museveni, Uhuru and cohorts help Kiir in arriving at an African solution to the current conflict?

      repondre message

  • 3 March 11:01, by Angelo Achuil

    Since 1990s, 2005 CPA, USA had invested much in South Sudan. Beside past military support or daily refugees food of USAID since 1987 - 2017 (30yrs), Nimule Road (ONLY paved road connecting two towns in S. Sudan), many Americans care 7 love S. Sudan but our leaders have betrayed their goodwill and hooked us up with Chinese who have barely fixed their home or be bothered by our woes! God help!

    repondre message

    • 3 March 12:38, by Eastern

      Angelo Achuil,

      I couldn’t agree more with your very honest observations. The leaders in Juba want to associate with the Chinese and the Russians who freely sell arms to South Sudan to be used for killing the citizens. US which doesn’t sell arms to South Sudan but support South Sudanese refugees and internally displaced persons is called names by the so-called liberators.

      repondre message

  • 3 March 12:04, by Political Affairs Advisor

    I think the idea of implementing the August peace agreement which was provoked on july last year by the Government of South Sudan is the only peace agreement that will safe South Sudan people than any kinds of solution that is reflecting some individuals interrest like recent appointment of Taban as a successor of Dr.Riek Machar which doesn’t even make sense for finding everlasting peace

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


We urge the SPLM-N to allow humanitarian assistance 2017-03-03 05:35:06 By Steven Koutsis, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Khartoum The United States has long supported international efforts led by the African Union to mediate an agreement between the Government of (...)

International Community keeps Bashir in power 2017-03-02 07:58:52 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman All indications show that the so-called international community is working tirelessly hard to keep the ruling regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which committed (...)

The Red Army of South Sudan in perspective 2017-03-02 07:51:28 By Steve Paterno The Red Army, popularly known as the Lost Boys and Girls of South Sudan has of late being grabbing news headlines for all the wrong reasons. At the centre of this controversy of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.