S. Sudan to appoint six regional assembly members

March 2, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan is to appoint, as part of its obligation, six representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), its foreign affairs spokesperson, disclosed.

JPEG - 14.7 kb
South Sudan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol (Photo: Citizen News)

Appointment to the regional assembly, Mawien Makol Ariik said, would be completed when South Sudan pays the $1 million membership fee.

“South Sudan government is almost becoming a full member in the East African Community and we just need to pay our membership fee. This month, we are expected to choose six members to represent South Sudan to East African parliament,” he told Radio Tarmajuz.

South Sudan became the sixth member of the East African Community (EAC) block after President Salva Kiir signed an ascension treaty in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania last year. The move came after regional heads of states approved the admission of a country, which faces a civil war caused by its two main warring factions.

South Sudan applied for membership to the EAC as soon after it gained independence from Sudan in 2011. However, its application was declined because of institutional weakness.

As a member of the regional body, South Sudan will enjoy all the economic benefits the club currently has to offer (freer movement of labour and capital and, in principle, free trade) and will join the members as they move to increase economic integration (through a monetary union) and eventually establish a single political federation.

The EAC was originally formed by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda before Rwanda and Burundi joined the bloc later on.

(ST)

  • 3 March 08:21, by Gabriel KK

    Merits and regional representation matters: two from greater Equatoria, two from greater Upper Nile and two from greater Bhar el ghal.

    repondre message

    • 3 March 09:47, by Midit Mitot

      I know there shall be another announcement tomorrow saying that 1 million USD had got lost in between, instead of sending it to EAST AFRICAN COMMUNITY BANK ACCOUNT

      repondre message

  • 3 March 10:49, by Maguto

    80% of these diplomats will be appointed from Greater Bar el ghazal and 10% in Equatoria and 10% from Upper Region

    repondre message

