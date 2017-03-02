 
 
 
March 2, 2017 (JUBA) - The Jieng (Dinka) Council of Elders (JCE) has denied being a shadow cabinet advising President Salva Kiir on national matters but pledged to support the independence of South Sudan.

JPEG - 16.3 kb
Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey (Facebook)

“For those so far misled to believe that the JCE (Jieng Council of Elders) is the main advisory board to President Salva Kiir Mayardit in the governance of South Sudan, we sincerely and honestly tell them that we are not any nearer to President Salva”, writes Aldo Ajou Akuey, a leading member of the group on his Facebook page.

Social media and outlets are full of stories about the JCE’s role in the country. All the major decisions taken by the tribal body and then brought to the cabinet meeting for a formal endorsement, say detractors.

However, Akuey who is the chairperson of legal and constitutional affairs at the council of state denied the self-appointed tribal group of veteran politicians was close to president Kiir.

“For those so far misled to believe that the JCE is the main advisory board to President Salva Kiir Mayardit in the governance of South Sudan, we sincerely and honestly tell them that we are not any nearer to President Salva,” he said.

The official argued the legitimacy of Salva Kiir as the President of South Sudan emanates from his struggle for the liberation of the country not from his affiliation to the Dinka tribe.

“He was not built or elected by the Dinka community alone. If there is anything in common between Salva and JCE, it is the fact that Salva is a Dinka by birth and the Chairman of the SPLM to which our group is affiliated by merits of the final liberation of our country and ourselves as individuals and as a nationality,” he said

However, Akuey stressed that the JCE as an ethnic entity supports the existence South Sudan as a free sovereign nation.

“We have the right to protect, preserve and uphold the ultimate Liberation’s achievements of the Sovereign Republic of South Sudan. The JCE has sworn not to let down the "independence and sovereignty" as the fundamental achievement of the 21st century all the way from 1899 to 2005).

"We will not agree with any traitors whose mission is to temper with the freedoms and rights of our nation".

(ST)

  • 3 March 00:00, by Kuch

    What is all these paranoia about this so-called Jieng Council of Elders (JCE)? Every community in South Sudan has their own council of elders. Jieng elders have been here since there were Monjieng people on earth and they are not going to go anywhere and other South Sudanese elders have been there ever since and they are not going anywhere also>>>

    repondre message

    • 3 March 00:11, by Kuch

      just because the current president is a Jieng/Dinka doesn’t mean he doesn’t listen to others South Sudanese council of elders advise. Simply put it this way, even during our liberation wars. The Jieng elders were the ones that were approached by the SPLM/A to send their boys to army to fight the arabs, they were the ones that used to collect food and gave it to SPLA soldiers and many other things>

      repondre message

      • 3 March 00:20, by Kuch

        and so do many other South Sudanese communities, they did the same thing. I for one remembered, when I was fighting in central and Eastern Equatoria in 1990th to early 2000. Whenever we went to a village, we would asked for a chief home and we would be taken to a chief home by any other elder. A chief of that village would made sure that we were given water to drink and fed>>>

        repondre message

        • 3 March 00:29, by Kuch

          and we would just made our camping on the village gathering place and the next morning, we would thank the village chief and his elders and moved on to our next destination. All those chiefs and their elders used to give us their wise words of encouragement and that is how we managed to fight the arabs (mundukuru) out of almost all towns out of Equatoria>>>

          repondre message

          • 3 March 00:37, by Kuch

            So fellows, l think this paranoia of the so-called JCE has been hyped up a notch a bit. Why don’t other South Sudanese council of elders call out the so-called JCE and even things out face to face if they think the JCE are running a parallel government? For me, what l see in our government is an overt corruption by whoever is in the government>>>

            repondre message

            • 3 March 00:49, by Kuch

              and in high position of authority. So l believe these issues can be evened out during the national dialogue. Even during our liberation time, even Dr. Garang was sometimes called to answer some questions on how the liberation was going. Case in point, l can remember was in 1994 in Chukudum SPLM/A convention as a little boy a accompanying Senior SPLA commander to convention>>>

              repondre message

              • 3 March 01:03, by Kuch

                a serious dialogue with Dr. Garang with his senior SPLM officials and the SPLA front line commanders for some days in Chukudum. Many liberation songs were sung, but my best song that l still remember today was a ’Koryom division’ song to which many of the convention attendees graduated from in early 1980th>>>

                repondre message

                • 3 March 01:24, by Kuch

                  and the song goes "Rajil kazab mamana, taban mamana, pi kuliya Bongo ya---"in Arabic and which slightly translates in English "a liar is not our man, a weak man is not with us, at Bongo cadets training---" The song was sung in a way that "kazab/lying" was overtly empathized towards Dr. Garang by the convene-es while clapping their hands and smiling at Dr. Garang>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 3 March 01:34, by Kuch

                    and after the song, the whole convention busted into laughter. Even some us the little boys, who were standing guard all over the convene-es broke the our protocols and laughed also. The word "kazab/liar" was emphasized to insinuate that Dr. Garang and his senior SPLM/A commanders were not ’serious’ about the liberation, but ’lying’>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 3 March 01:46, by Kuch

                      Dr. Garang then stood up and laughed also about the song and its insinuated meaning. Dr. Garang then walked around the front of the convention while ’taping’ his hand with his leadership ’stick’ that is similar to president Salva Kiir ’stick’ for over a minute and to cut the whole story short fellows. Dr. Garang told the 1994 Chukudum convention that "we are not lying, and we are not going to lie"

                      repondre message

                      • 3 March 01:57, by Kuch

                        again if at all we have been lying to our each other and ourselves. The convention later dispersed and all the frontline commanders went to their respective areas, some were redeployed to other areas. And over eight months later, we got some new toys and a bit advance and Dr. Garang would just sprung up and the middle of the night and mingled with us. Stories would be told, some of us would fall>>

                        repondre message

                        • 3 March 02:07, by Kuch

                          asleep, but were advised that if you the guy next to you is sleeping, then wake him up slowly. There were occasional SPLA liberation and battle song though. However Dr. used to tell us not to sing but to listen. But we just sung anyway and he would allow it since it an African way of going to wars. War songs are a must>>>

                          repondre message

                          • 3 March 02:18, by Kuch

                            And l think, that is how the SPLA gallantly fought back after we were squeezed to Nimule, Narus, Jebel Boma and other little town after 1991 SPLM/A split. So fellows, *dialogue* has been never been an enemy of anyone. Even brothers of the same mother and father often have their own spats, but they always down and even things out by a win-win dialogues. That is how we do things>>>

                            repondre message

                            • 3 March 02:27, by Kuch

                              in our Nilotic plains anyway. I am a Jieng/Dinka though, in Jieng/Dinka way of doing thing. We have what is called "kon kooc/kon madang" that is *stop, investigate the problem* before you take an action. And after you find out the problem, then take action with an *absolute force* imaginable>>>

                              repondre message

                              • 3 March 02:34, by Kuch

                                and l think other South Sudanese communities do have the same way of doing things, but our Nuer cousins don’t investigate things and why we in the current problems. They are the ones that the attempted the foiled coup in 2013, but as usual. our Nuer cousins went mad and blamed their usual misadventure on their Jaang/Dinka>>>

                                repondre message

                                • 3 March 02:45, by Kuch

                                  what happened in Juba in 2013, if it were the Dinkas/Jiengs that were alleged to have been to murdered by the SPLA. The Dinkas/Jiengs would have responded like the Nuers responded and go and killed innocent people in Bor, Akoba, Balliet, Malakal, Anasir and Bentiu. The Dinka/Jieng elders would have first find out who was behind the killing of their people and revenge thoroughly>>>

                                  repondre message

    • 3 March 03:10, by Dinka-Defender-General

      Personally, I agree with Kuch that "we ]the Dinkas people] have what is called "kon kooc/kon madang" that is *stop, investigate the problem* before you take an action. And after you find out the problem, then take action with an *absolute force* imaginable." I believer Nuer people don’t have the word "stop" in their language and that is why the slaughtered many innocent Dinkas people in their area

      repondre message

  • 3 March 06:15, by john akeen

    I personally agree with Mr. Koch. Our cousins Nuers are like that even Americans they got tired of them, this peoples they like war killing, massive, hate, and destroy before investigation, believe me if you want to know this people’s just go and find one of them and tell him any lies and C what he is going to do, he’ll start killing peoples infront of you before he investigate what is going on. B

    repondre message

  • 3 March 06:51, by Freedom Advocate

    Kuch and your likes, you’re such a pathetic jienges who know nothing about peaceful coexistence among the people of south sudan. What is JCE and what is its role in the national affairs? Jienge is one community and south Sudan is all south Sudanese property of which no single tribe can claim messing up with its affairs. During the days of struggle, we equally bled the same red blood of patriotism!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



