UN delivers food to 140.000 starved South Sudanese

A South Sudanese refugee woman sits with her child at a refugee collection center in Palorinya, Uganda, on Feb. 16, 2017 (AP/ Justin Lyon Photo)
March 1, 2017 (JUBA) - In response to the declaration of famine in several areas in the war-torn South Sudan, the UN spokesperson announced on Wednesday that aid workers have reached some 139.500 civilians in the war affected areas.

"UN and partners have delivered food to nearly 114,000 people across four locations in Mayendit county and to nearly 25,500 people in two locations in Koch county," said Stéphane Dujarric in his daily press conference at the UN Headquarters in New York.

He further said that three mobile response teams are deployed across Leer county to deliver food to nearly 48,500 people, and further food distributions are planned in Koch and Panyiajar in the days ahead.

In addition to the food distribution, he added that teams have been deployed to six key areas to implement vital nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene, and child protection interventions.

"Cholera vaccinations are being administered in Leer, Mayendit and Panyiajar," he pointed.

Last week, United Nations and South Sudanese officials declared famine in parts of South Sudan,“” Also, President Kiir pledged to provide unfettered access to the affected areas.

UN agencies estimate that about 5.5 million people have no reliable source of food by July.

(ST)

