Two Sudanese medical students killed in Iraq

March 1, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Two Sudanese medical students who joined the ranks of the Islamic State (ISIS) group, have been killed during recent clashes in Mosul, said family sources.

FILE - Two ISIS supporters hold flag (ABC News)

Khidir Abdallah Ali al-Sheikh, a family member, told Sudan Tribune that on Tuesday evening they received news of the killing of their son Hisham Mohamed Fadl Allah during clashes between Iraqi troops and ISIS militants in Mosul.

According to al-Sheikh, Fadl Allah was among the students from the University of Medical Sciences and Technology (UMST) who run off to join the militant group two years ago.

He pointed that the family set up a mourning tent in Al-Gama’a neighbourhood in eastern Khartoum.

Also, the family of Mohamed Sami Saad, on Monday, received the news of his death in Mosul.

The number of the UMST students who joined the ISIS during the last two years has reached 40 students. At least eight of them have so far been killed in Syria, Iraq and Libya.

In 2015, the Ministry of Interior in Khartoum announced that about 70 Sudanese had gone to join the ISIS franchises, both in Libya and Syria.

However, experts on Islamic groups put the total number of the Sudanese fighters within ISIS at 150 Jihadists, saying that 56 of them had travelled to join the extremist organisation from countries other than Sudan.

They say that 35 of them have been killed in Iraq and Syria while 20 others have died in Libya.

(ST)