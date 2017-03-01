South Sudan deputy defence minister denies resignation

March 1, 2017 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese Deputy Minister of Defence, David Yayau, Wednesday has dismissed as “fake news” reports purporting he resigned from his position.
- Greater Pibor Administrator and head of SSDM/A Cobra faction David Yauyau seen in Juba on May, 20, 2014 (AFP)
“Who said I have resigned”, wondered Yauyau when contacted on Wednesday to comment on media reports alleging he resigned from his position and left the country.
"I am in my office. If you want to proof, come. I am available. Talk to the staff here and other officials at the ministry of defence if you want to confirm, Yauyau told Sudan Tribune.
The second top defence official claimed that news alleging he resigned was circulated on the social media and through pro-opposition new agencies.
He expressed surprise about the allegation, saying that he has been receiving calls from many people asking him about “this fake news”.
The rumours started from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where several people on social media posted a fake letter with a forged signature and without a letterhead.
David Yauyau said he did not travel out of the country because he is the Acting Minister of Defence since defence minister; Kuol Manyang Juuk is currently outside the country on an official mission with the first vice president.
(ST)
