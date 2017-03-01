 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 1 March 2017

South Sudan deputy defence minister denies resignation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 1, 2017 (JUBA) - The South Sudanese Deputy Minister of Defence, David Yayau, Wednesday has dismissed as “fake news” reports purporting he resigned from his position.

JPEG - 18.2 kb
Greater Pibor Administrator and head of SSDM/A Cobra faction David Yauyau seen in Juba on May, 20, 2014 (AFP)

“Who said I have resigned”, wondered Yauyau when contacted on Wednesday to comment on media reports alleging he resigned from his position and left the country.

"I am in my office. If you want to proof, come. I am available. Talk to the staff here and other officials at the ministry of defence if you want to confirm, Yauyau told Sudan Tribune.

The second top defence official claimed that news alleging he resigned was circulated on the social media and through pro-opposition new agencies.

He expressed surprise about the allegation, saying that he has been receiving calls from many people asking him about “this fake news”.

The rumours started from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where several people on social media posted a fake letter with a forged signature and without a letterhead.

David Yauyau said he did not travel out of the country because he is the Acting Minister of Defence since defence minister; Kuol Manyang Juuk is currently outside the country on an official mission with the first vice president.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Wedding in Juba - How can you tell if a bridegroom works for Nilepet? 2017-02-24 05:25:41 By Deng Kiir Akok The Nile Petroleum Corporation is a national Oil and Gas Corporation, which engages in oil exploration, production and marketing. Famous for its abbreviation Nilepet has been a (...)

Bashir’s congratulation for Trump remains double-edged sword 2017-02-21 08:47:41 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This is a note to the readers of this article about my use of the phrase double-edged sword. It means that Omar al-Bashir’s Speedy congratulation offer to Donald Trump (...)

South Sudan: Why ’NO’ for peace and ’YES’ for war 2017-02-20 20:45:12 By Tor Madira Machier The region and the International community has been on a campaign in a bid to end the civil war in South Sudan right after its inception in December 2013, yet the very (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) 2017-02-08 21:49:09 Sudan Democracy First Group Militias of Bashir’s Regime and the Proxy War (1) War in the Blue Nile: Militias in the hunt of refugees and displaced population Introduction Throughout its rule, (...)

More refugees flee to Uganda than across Mediterranean 2017-01-25 09:15:39 January 25, 2017 Uganda welcomed more refugees last year than the total number of refugees and migrants crossing the Mediterranean into Europe. “Europe should learn from the way Uganda and other (...)

Carter Center welcomes new regulations on humanitarian affairs 2017-01-12 07:53:16 The Carter Center ATLANTA, Januarg 11, 2017 – The Carter Center welcomes the recent regulations issued by the government of Sudan aimed at facilitating humanitarian relief throughout the country (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.