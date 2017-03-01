Sudan’s new premier comes from the ruling National Congress Party

February 28, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - In a meeting with President Omer al-Bashir on Tuesday, Sudan’s dialogue implementation committee has agreed to appoint the new prime minister from the ruling National Congress Party (NCP).

3rd meeting of the national dialogue national assembly in Khartoum on Thursday 20 August 2015 (Photo - SUNA)

One of the major institutional innovations by the government-led national dialogue process is to create a post of prime minister who will lead a transitional government tasked with the implementation of the dialogue recommendations.

The premier whoever has limited powers and is accountable to the parliament and the president of the republic alike. Also, the members of his government will be chosen and appointed by al-Bashir not him.

In statements to Sudan Tribune after the meeting Osman Aboul-Magd, a member of the dialogue outcome implementation committee said: "The meeting agreed to appoint the new prime minister from the ruling party because it was the majority party in the elections of 2015". He further added that al-Bashir will appoint him within 48 hours.

According to Aboul Magd, the meeting also approved the standards made by the technical committee for the selection of government members, also it endorsed the percentage of portfolios allocated to political parties, armed groups that are not yet established in political parties and national figures.

"On the level of the national parliament, the registered parties will have 85% of the seats, the armed groups 10% and 5% will go to the national figures," he said.

He added the new Members of Parliament may be appointed within ten days. However, the formation of the National Consensus Government will be delayed for two weeks to give the holdout parties and armed groups the time to join it.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Presidential Assistant Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid said it was agreed that the president will pick the prime minister and will consult the political forces participating in the dialogue before to announce the transitional government.

"Al-Bashir has been mandated to take the remaining steps ... The agreement (of the government members) on the names needs to hold further consultations with political forces," he added.

The process does not involve the opposition Sudan Call forces which call on the government to abide by the roadmap agreement brokered by the African Union mediation.

Also, the opposition Popular Congress Party (PCP) reiterated recently that it might not participate in the National Consensus Government if the public and political freedoms are not restored in line with the resolutions of the dialogue process.

Reached by Sudan Tribune before the meeting PCP Political Secretary Kamal Omer said the issue would be raised in the parliament where the matter is discussed currently.

